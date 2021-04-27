Vinotopia at Legacy Hall Redefines the Way People Discover and Buy Wine

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Vinotopia, a hybrid wine bar and retail shop, to celebrate grand opening in Plano food hall on April 30

DALLAS (April 27, 2021) – FB Society – which counts among its distinctive restaurant brands Whiskey Cake, Sixty Vines, Velvet Taco, Ida Claire and Haywire – is aiming to ignite curiosity and inspire wine enthusiasts of all levels with the debut of Vinotopia.

Set to open on April 30 in Plano’s Legacy Hall, the hybrid wine bar and retail shop concept will be a preview of the brand’s eventual flagship location and present a glimpse into the future of wine. Vinotopia will create a social, communal and energized premium wine-buying experience by allowing guests to sample the wine before committing to a bottle or case of any wine in inventory. With 60 highly coveted wines to choose from, every visit will be a journey. Can’t decide which wine to try? Friendly and approachable sommeliers will be onsite daily to help guests select the perfect pour, cultivating an environment that encourages wine exploration and growth.

Vinotopia has implemented the latest in wine dispensing technology in order to offer an experience unlike any other. A combination of the Wine Station smart dispensers and Coravin wine preservation system will enable guests to taste in one-, two and a half-, or five-ounce self-serve pours, and ensure the precious liquids are served at the correct temperature and are never oxidized.

“My wife, Michelle, is a sommelier and we’ve both been wine collectors for many years,” said FB Society Founder and Chairman Randy Dewitt. “We found ourselves seeking a concept that would allow us to sample wines before committing and spending hundreds on a bottle that we may not love. And so, Vinotopia was born. While many guests will visit Vinotopia for an exceptional wine bar experience, our hybrid wine bar and retail shop also enables collectors to discover expertly curated, coveted wines for their at-home cellar. We believe this concept is a precursor to how people will discover and purchase wine in the future.”

The elevated experience will start as soon as you visit the modern, curated Vinotopia stall, featuring a live art demonstration made from repurposed wine bottle capsules from local artist, Ryan Sorrell. You’ll notice that wine, art and pop culture combine to create a contemporary aesthetic. Upon arrival, you will simply purchase a Vinotopia tasting card and then explore, taste and discover.

“We couldn’t be more excited to debut Vinotopia,” said FB Society CEO Jack Gibbons. “This one-of-a-kind concept exquisitely combines the art of hospitality with the science of retail, making it the ideal partner and destination for the wine curious and wine enthusiasts. Whether you’re looking to experience what a $400 bottle of wine tastes like for just $20 or you want to find the perfect week night wine, Vinotopia is the answer.”

Vinotopia will be inside Legacy Hall located at 7800 Windrose Ave. When it opens, Vinotopia’s hours of operation will be Sunday through Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. For more information, follow Vinotopia on Instagram and Facebook @shopvinotopia.

About Vinotopia

The brainchild of FB Labs, a division of FB Society, Vinotopia is a hybrid wine bar and retail shop that’s redefining the way you experience wine. Vinotopia offers a social, communal and energized premium wine-buying experience by allowing guests to sample the wine before committing to a bottle or case of any wine in inventory. Vinotopia features the latest in wine dispensing technology. Its Wine Station smart dispensers enable guests to taste in two-, four- or eight-ounce self-serve pours, and the Coravin wine preservation system ensures the precious liquids are served at the correct temperature and are never oxidized. To complete the elevated experience, approachable sommeliers are onsite daily to help guests select the perfect pour, cultivating an environment that encourages wine exploration and growth. To learn more, follow Vinotopia on Instagram @shopvinotopia.

About Legacy Hall

Legacy Hall is an innovative, European-style food hall combining the best elements of a beer garden, craft brewery and live entertainment venue. The three-story, 55,000-square-foot space features nearly 20 curated food stalls offering cuisines and flavors from around the world. Unlawful Assembly Brewing Co., a craft brewery and taproom, occupies the third floor and focuses on brewing with unexpected, fresh ingredients. Legacy Hall also features more than four, full-service bars, each with its own personality and house specialty, and offers happy hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Box Garden is the Hall’s expansive outdoor entertainment venue, where guests can enjoy live music, movies, sports-watching parties and much more. Legacy Hall is located at 7800 Windrose Avenue in Plano, Texas, and is managed by the Food Hall Co. Hours of operation are Sunday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. To learn more, please visit www.legacyfoodhall.com or call (972) 846-4255. Get social with Legacy Hall (@legacyfoodhall) on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About FB Society

FB Society (formerly Front Burner Restaurants) is the restaurant innovation lab behind unique concepts such as Whiskey Cake, Legacy Hall, Mexican Sugar, Sixty Vines, Haywire and more. The company is driven by a thriving culture and constant pursuit of perfection. Its mission is to create and execute experiences never imagined. Known for its creativity, experiential approach, exquisite attention to detail, culinary innovation, and creation and development of emerging brands, the Society now boasts a diverse portfolio of 10 restaurant brands across 25 locations, a one-of-a-kind food hall, Modern Pour and Vestals premium catering, Bingham House event venue, Unlawful Assembly Brewing Co. and the non-profit Furlough Kitchen, with more concepts on the horizon.

