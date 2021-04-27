Cedar Hill Twins Enjoying College Volleyball Success Together

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Chambers Sisters Challenge Each Other On & Off The Court

Playing college sports is an exciting experience, and only the best high school players get to move on and be a part of that elite group.

Getting to experience that feeling alongside your twin sibling, that’s even more exciting. Just as the Chambers sisters from Cedar Hill, who are now helping the University of Central Florida volleyball program enjoy great success.

Both sophomores, Morghan and Makenzie were instrumental in the UCF Knights finishing 16-2 this season, winning an American Athletic Conference championship and advancing to the NCAA Tournament. Their lone losses were 3-2 at Florida State in late February and 3-2 to High Point in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament in Omaha, Nebraska on April 14.

“Being able to play with my sister in college has been the best experience someone can ask for, honestly, Morghan said. “We challenge each other more than anything and hold one another accountable to which no one could understand.”

Both said it was especially nice to return to action together this season after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out what would have been a normal fall season in 2020.

“It’s great to be back in action,” Mackenzie said, adding about the change in seasons, “It allows us to adapt to new environments and gives us the same opportunities we would have in a normal season.”

To which Morghan added, “It came unexpectedly, but we couldn’t sit around and dwell about it. We looked at it as an opportunity to get better as players and people. It made us hungrier and eager to get back on the court.”

Despite their near-perfect regular season record, UCF was not in the top 25 as the regular season came to a close. Morghan said that snub only made themselves and their teammates work even harder.

“We know what UCF is and what we are capable of, so we practice like we have never won, and in games we play like we have never lost,” she said.

A Package Deal

As a result of the pandemic both were granted an extra year of sports eligibility.

While so many siblings dream of playing in college together, Mackenzie said the plan all along was take one, take both.

“We have been a package deal since we started receiving offers, and loved the idea of playing with each other at the collegiate level because we feed off of each other a lot,” she said.

Morghan is majoring in journalism and aspires to be a sports broadcaster and sports attorney.

“I chose this because sports has always played a huge part in my life, and I will be able to represent and speak for athletes to help them be the best they can be on and off the field/court,” she said.

Mackenzie is majoring in interdisciplinary studies, which she described as “build your own major” by selecting a minor and two areas. Her minor is sports management, and her areas are art and communication.

“I picked this major because I would like to work in marketing for a sports company or creating graphics for a sports company. I have been around sports my whole life and would love to pursue a career in that same environment,” she said.

And while both are certain they want to keep sports as a major part of their lives beyond college, in the meantime they have big plans for the Knights volleyball program, which has posted a record of 44-7 in their two seasons.

“It is very special to be a part of taking UCF to the next level because not everyone is given the same opportunity that we are given,” Mackenzie said. “So we aspire to take UCF to the next level while bettering ourselves as well.”

