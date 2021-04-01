Grandscape Celebrates Their Grand Opening With Live Music

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

Ribbon Cutting, Live Music, Special Performances, Giveaways and more

The Colony, TX (April 1, 2021) – It’s no joke, one year after it was originally scheduled, Grandscape, the DFW areas newest, one-of-a-kind, outdoor, dining, shopping and entertainment destination began its’ official grand opening today, with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Local officials were joined by Grandscape executives in the cutting of the ribbon to signify the beginning of the long awaited grand opening celebration. In addition to the ceremony, Grandscape will host a weekend full of family-friendly fun, games, musical acts and special giveaways.

Anchored by super-regional destinations Nebraska Furniture Mart, Scheels, Galaxy Theatres and Andretti Indoor Karting & Games, Grandscape has plenty for guests to experience. From the beautiful outdoor spaces, with huge trees, a stage and lawn programmed with live music and events to the unique local shops in The Homestead and numerous first-in-market dining options with amazing patios, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Visit the center this holiday weekend for a chance to win a $1,000 Grandscape gift card, enjoy live music on the Stage, explore the center during the “Spring Fling Eggstravaganza,” experience the 3D-projection fountain shows in the evenings at the top and bottom of every hour and stop by the local shops for grand opening specials all weekend long.

For a complete list of events, giveaways and deals visit Grand Opening – Grandscape.com.

Summary of Grand Opening Schedule:

Enter to Win a $1,000 Grandscape Gift Card

Enter on-site April 1 – 4, 2021

Jason Elmore and Hoodoo Witch: Live on the Stage

Thursday, April 1, 2021, 7pm – 9pm

FREE concert with VIP seating available for purchase.

Tables will be spaced 6-feet apart to allow for social distancing or you can enjoy the show from our vast lawn by bringing blankets or chairs.

Live Performers throughout the Shopping Center

April 2 – 4, 2021, times vary by day

Performers will include acoustic musicians, juggling acts, dance groups, magicians and more!

Live Music & Games

Friday, April 2, 2021, 12pm – 5pm

Come on out for some fresh-air and open space. Bring a blanket or chair to listen to some live music, play some of our lawn games, read a book or simply enjoy being outside.

Windbreakers: Live on the Stage

Friday, April 2, 2021, 7pm – 9pm

FREE concert with VIP seating available for purchase.

Save

Spring Fling Eggstravaganza

Saturday, April 3, 2021, 12pm – 4pm

Come out and join us for a hoppin’ good time as we celebrate our Grand Opening Weekend with our Spring Fling Eggstravaganza

Activities include:

Egg Hunt throughout the center

Petting Zoon

Live DJ on the Stage

Balloon Artist

Airbrush Glitter Tattoos

Caricature Artist

Bunny Ears Craft

And of course, an appearance by the Easter Bunny, who will roam around the event to visit with guests.

This is a FREE event that is open to all ages. We hope to see you there! Also, don’t forget to bring a basket to collect your eggs!

Live 90: Live on the Stage

Saturday, April 3, 2021, 7pm – 9pm

FREE concert with VIP seating available for purchase.

Tables are spaced 6-feet apart to allow for social distancing or you can enjoy the show from our vast lawn bring blankets or chairs.

Live Jazz on the Stage

Sunday, April 4, 2021, 1pm – 3pm

Bring a blanket or chair to set up on the Lawn and enjoy the music.

Be sure to follow us on Instagram @GrandscapeTX for more exciting events and giveaways as our Grand Opening activities run through May 2021.

About Grandscape

Grandscape, one of the largest and most unique mixed-use developments in the U.S., will occupy more than 400 acres in The Colony, a short drive north of Dallas, Texas. Developed by Nebraska Furniture Mart, a Berkshire Hathaway company, Grandscape, at build out, will boast over 3 million square feet of retail, entertainment, dining, residential, office and attractions. The first phase of the 95-acre lifestyle center, which grand opened in April 2021, includes such attractions as Galaxy Theatres, Andretti Indoor Karting & Games, the largest home furnishings store in the U.S., Nebraska Furniture Mart and the world’s largest all-sports store, SCHEELS. For more information on Grandscape, visit www.grandscape.com, follow on Twitter www.twitter.com/GrandscapeTX, or check us out on www.instagram.com/GrandscapeTX or <www.facebook.com/GrandscapeTexas.

Comments

comments