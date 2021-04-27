Duncanville City Secretary’s Office Awarded Achievement of Excellence Award

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Duncanville 1 of 25 Texas Cities Recognized

Duncanville, Texas – On Monday, April 12, 2021 the Texas Municipal Clerks Association announced via their social media the names of Texas City Secretary Offices that had been awarded the organization’s Achievement of Excellence Award. Duncanville was one of 25 Texas cities that was given this recognition.

The Achievement of Excellence Award recognizes the statutory requirements and demands for the effective management of resources for proper governance by the municipal clerk’s office. The award itself recognizes municipal clerk offices throughout the state for compliance with federal, state, and local statutes that govern standards necessary to fulfill the duties and responsibilities of the office. A municipal clerk’s office must have met and demonstrated 9 of 12 standards to be eligible to receive the award.

The 12 standards considered by a committee include:

Records Management

Open Meetings Act

Professional Development / Certifications

Boards/Commissions

Government Transparency

Municipal Clerk Office Policies/Procedures

Elections

Other Areas of Responsibility

Awards/Recognitions

Innovation/Streamline Projects

Public Information Act

Departmental Training

The City Secretary’s office is responsible for conducting city elections, maintaining records, certification of legal documents, public notice of City Council meetings, keeping the minutes of those meetings and many other crucial tasks. The Duncanville City Secretary’s office is headed by Kristin Downs who has served the city for over five years.

“The Council and I wish to congratulate Ms. Downs for this recognition of her always exceptional management of the City Secretary’s Office,” said Duncanville Mayor Barry L. Gordon.

The recipients of this distinguished award will be recognized in the June issue of the TMCA, Inc., newsletter and be officially acknowledged in October at the TMCA Awards Banquet.

