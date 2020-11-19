Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar Plano Celebrates 10 Years

Happy 10th Anniversary Whiskey Cake-Cheers!

DALLAS (Nov. 19, 2020) – One of our favorite “date night” restaurants in the DFW area is Whiskey Cake Kitchen & bar. It’s also our go to restaurant when we have guests visiting us. We love the welcoming atmosphere, the delicious food, but more importantly their support of local farmers and artisans. Of course, as a whiskey drinker, I am slightly biased, but everyone that’s joined us for a meal there, leaves with a full and happy belly.

Over the last decade, Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar has been dedicated to connecting with local artisans and farmers, and serving its innovative farm-to-fork menu and handcrafted garden-to-glass cocktails to the Plano community. We love that they offer unique cocktails, and are even willing to mix things up based on our personal preferences. Although I often find myself trying a different whiskey.

In honor of its 10th anniversary, the neighborhood restaurant, located at 3601 Dallas Parkway, is inviting guests to join a week-long celebration!

From Nov. 29 through Dec. 5, Whiskey Cake will feature fan-favorite dishes from the past 10 years and host these special events:

Monday, Nov. 30 – Service industry employees who stop by Whiskey Cake's Service Industry Night from 4 p.m. to midnight can order from a featured menu and receive 33% off when they show a pay stub or proof of employment. Additionally, the farm-fresh restaurant will offer a Whiskey Bar and Eagle Rare 10-Year Anniversary Cocktail.

Tuesday, Dec. 1 and Wednesday, Dec. 2 – Enjoy an exclusive pairing dinner with Garrison Brothers Whiskey, the first and oldest legal whiskey distillery in Texas, at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 3 – Help Whiskey Cake spread holiday cheer by donating a toy to Toys for Tots. Those who bring one on Thursday, Dec. 3 will receive a free slice of Whiskey Cake! (this desert is my favorite)

Friday, Dec. 4 – Celebrate with favorite cocktails from the last decade.

Saturday, Dec. 5 – Prohibition ended 87 years ago! Sip on classic cocktails to celebrate Repeal Day.

The health and safety of its guests and team members are Whiskey Cake’s top priority. To ensure safe, socially distanced events, Whiskey Cake will continue to operate with the highest standards of food safety, cleanliness and health. In addition to following all capacity requirements and social distancing protocols, Whiskey Cake has implemented enhanced cleaning and sanitization procedures.

Whiskey Cake sources flavors, seasonal ingredients and ideas straight from local farms, creating innovative dishes and cocktails expertly crafted in its scratch kitchen and bar. Its chefs transform simple, seasonal ingredients into classic American dishes with local flavor using slow cooking methods on its live wood grill, smoker and spit. In addition to offering farm-to-fork dishes, Whiskey Cake’s experienced bartenders hand-make whiskey cocktails and bold elixirs from premium liquors and fresh ingredients picked straight from their on-site garden. Whiskey Cake also offers 350 different whiskeys and a wide selection of micro-brewed beers, whiskey flights and curated wines.

About Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar

Founded in 2010 by Front Burner Restaurants, LLC, Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar is a quirky neighborhood restaurant best known for its locally sourced, farm-fresh food and garden-to-glass cocktails. From its commitment to local ingredients and sustainable practices to its innovative food and drinks, Whiskey Cake is constantly exploring and challenging the status quo. Whiskey Cake currently has restaurants in Oklahoma City and Friendswood, Katy, Las Colinas, Plano, and San Antonio, Texas. To learn more about Whiskey Cake, visit whiskeycake.com.

