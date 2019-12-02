Toyota Avalon Hybrid Priced Too Low!

Marlon Hanson
2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
In addition to the overall styling of the new Toyota Avalon, I have to say I would choose the grill design of the Avalon over that of it's more expensive luxury cousin, the Lexus.

2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Is Impressive

I had to do a double-take when I saw the sticker price on the new 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid I recently test drove. I spent the entire week with the car thinking how far it has come since I first drove an Avalon more than a decade ago. At that time I wasn’t a big fan of the vehicle. My thought was for the money, I would rather buy a Lexus.

However, the 2019 Avalon was a different story. I actually hated to give it back after the week ended. There was so much to like. The roof-line was high enough that I did not hit my head every time I got in or out. The seats were spacious and luxurious. The design screamed elegance. The controls were all intuitive so I didn’t need a three-credit college course to figure out how to operate the radio. I found myself wanting to go places just so I could spend more time in the Avalon.

Features & Fuel Economy

The biggest surprise, however, came after the week was over. I had not checked the vehicle Monroney (window sticker). The pricing for this flagship Toyota read $42,259 total. That’s TOTAL – not before options. Not that any options were needed. This Avalon not only had four USB charging ports, but also was equipped with a wireless charging system.


Since this Avalon is a hybrid model, the fuel economy figure is almost unexpectedly high at 43 mpg. My, how things have changed. I’ve seen compact cars with not nearly as good an EPA figure – in fact, a compact car I drove last week did not even come close to this level (27 mpg for a Mazda3 – still a good figure but 43 for the Avalon in comparison?!)

If I were in the market for a full-size luxury appointed vehicle, I admit the 2019 Toyota Avalon hybrid would have to be at the top of my list in terms of value and features. In fact, I think it currently is at the top of my list of favorite cars for the 2019 model year.

Marlon Hanson has been in the media since 1970, beginning with the New York Daily News. In 1988, he founded Focus Newspapers, expanding the paper from weekly to daily over the past 28 years. He has covered the automotive industry since 1995 and is a three-term president of the Texas Auto Writers Association. Besides Focus Daily News, Hanson is a judge for the Consumers Digest Best Buys, and Auto Judge from TAMA. He also publishes www.testdrivereport.com and focusdailynews.com. His automotive articles appear in Consumers Digest Magazine, Focus Daily News and various other websites and magazines.

