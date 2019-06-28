2019 Infiniti QX50, Shocks & Awes

My wife and I regularly debate our need for a family SUV. While I agree with her we need a larger vehicle for our family and all the “stuff” that comes with two kids, we disagree on size. She continues to argue we need three rows, while I fear we’ll become the ride share service for our children’s friends. What about a two row SUV that has cargo room…like the 2019 Infiniti QX50, I wondered.

Now, we can all agree looks are often deceiving. Admiring the elegant, muscular exterior, you’d have no idea this compact luxury SUV has so much cargo room. Overall, its roomy everywhere, broken down by the numbers: rear headroom: 39.1 inches; rear legroom: 38.7 inches; cargo space behind the second row: 31.4 cubic feet; cargo space with the 2nd-row seat backs folded down: 65.1 cubic feet! Those numbers don’t lie, we drove the QX50 to the airport as we left for a two week vacation and were able to fit three checked bags, a duffle bag, seven carry-ons and a briefcase. In our rush, we missed the opportunity for a photo of the cargo packed, but did manage to get a photo of all the luggage.

Roomy-check. Easy on the eyes-check. And we all agreed the interior design was well done with the use of high quality materials, like the genuine, matt-finish open-pore maple wood. The quilted seats were a big hit with the kids for their appearance, while my aching back enjoyed the comfort they provided. I should also mention the interior was quiet, well quiet from road noise. (the kids were noisy)

VC Turbo Engine, Power With Efficiency

Another pro, the QX50 features the new 2.0-liter VC-Turbo engine, the first production variable compression ratio engine. This technology combines high horsepower and torque while producing strong fuel efficiency.

Of course safety is always high on the list when convincing the wife, a vehicle meets our needs. From ProPilot Assist to Distance Control Assist; Back-up Collision Intervention; Predictive Forward Collision Warning; Blind Spot Warning and Intervention; Lane Departure Warning and Prevention; and Forward Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection, the QX50 has safety covered. Plus, the 2019 INFINITI QX50 luxury mid-size SUV received a 5-star overall vehicle safety rating as part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) New Car Assessment Program (NCAP).

With nine exterior colors and three well-equipped grade levels: Pure, Luxe, Essential, this luxury mid-size crossover offers something for everyone…except a third row. Pricing for the Pure starts at $36,650, Essential AWD starts at $45,450. Contact your local dealership for a test drive.

