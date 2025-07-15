Garages of America Expanding Luxury Garage Concept

Facebook

Garages of America (GoA), pioneers of the luxury garage concept, is expanding with the Carrollton Phase II community, adding the new P1 Motor Lounge, a division of Texas Collector Car Storage and Club.

Located within the Garages of America Carrollton Phase II, and future GoA locations, the 21,000 sq. ft. P1 Motor Lounge will offer monthly car storage space for members, but that is just the first lap of benefits. P1 Motor Lounge will be the social hub of GoA Carrollton and open to both GoA garage owners and P1 Motor Lounge Members. In addition, P1 Motor Lounge will provide many on-site services such as car detail and PPF, light car maintenance, and many additional concierge services.

Garages of America Co-founder

“We’re building more than garages — we’re expanding the benefits to our community,” said Jack Griffin, co-founder of Garages of America. “We are over-the-top excited about our affiliation and inclusion of P1 Motor Lounge. Tim Noe has years of experience providing a valuable social layer to the car hobby with Texas Collector Car Storage. P1 Motor Lounge’s concierge services at Carrollton Phase II will create a significant value add to our community.”

“Our goal is to remove the burden of owning these wonderful cars, and just let their owners drive and enjoy them,” says Tim Noe, P1 Motor Lounge CEO. “We are also all about enhancing the member experience. We plan on hosting many member events on-site, as well as facilitating track days at Eagles Canyon Raceway. We even plan on member motorsport excursions such as trips to the Monaco Grand Prix, Monterey Car Week and the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.”

Texas Collector Car Storage & Club

There are currently two locations of the Texas Collector Car Storage & Club: one in Dallas and another in Fort Worth. The clubs are very exclusive with an urban speakeasy vibe. In addition to open vehicle storage, they offer members a comprehensive range of concierge services, tailored to meet the needs of car enthusiasts as well as a place to gather and relax with like-minded members.

“Instead of gathering at a golf course or country club, our members gather around Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and many other vintage and collector cars,” added Noe. “It’s about lifestyle, connection, and making unforgettable memories.”

The Carrollton location originally opened in 2020 with 69 garages and five commercial Flex Spaces. All of these garages quickly sold out, leading to Carrollton Phase II, which will add 67 new customizable garage suites, plus six Business Flex Spaces.

Garages of America’s luxury garage condos are transforming how car collectors, entrepreneurs, and hobbyists protect and enjoy their assets. Rather than leasing space, owners at Garages of America purchase their garage outright, receiving a deed and Property Owner Association protections, making it an investment rather than an expense. They choose how to finish out their garage to fit their personality and usage.

P1 Motor Lounge Lifestyle Elements

“We’ve seen firsthand how these garages turn into extensions of our clients’ identities,” said Griffin. “With the addition of P1 Motor Lounge and its lifestyle elements, we’re attracting not only car collectors but visionaries — people who value craftsmanship, community, and investment.”

Current and upcoming Garages of America developments include these locations, all in Texas: Allen; Carrollton, (Phase I and II); Dallas, (Love Field area); Frisco, (Phase I and II); Garland, (Firewheel); Katy, (Houston); Lakeway, (Austin); The Woodlands, (Houston); Plano; Roanoke; Rockwall; and Towne Lake, (Cypress).

Founded in 2014 by real estate investor Fred Gans and former Le Mans race car driver and developer Jack Griffin, Garages of America pioneered the luxury garage condo concept with its first community in Plano, Texas. The company has expanded with locations in Dallas, Houston, and Austin. For more information, visit garagesofamerica.com.