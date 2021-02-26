Lynn’s Coaching Tree Doubles In One Week

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

‘His Own Coaching Tree’

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Carlos Lynn was the defensive coordinator on the first-ever Cedar Hill High School State Football Championship Team in 2006.

A relatively new school located 13.5 miles northwest, across Joe Pool Lake, noticed Lynn’s talents and hired him as the head coach of Arlington Seguin High School, where he coached for a decade.

Lynn had worked on the staffs of Robert Woods (who was his high school coach at Wilmer-Hutchins) and Joey McGuire.

Now, Lynn – who just completed his fourth season at Cedar Hill with a trip to the UIL Class 6A Division II State Championship Game – has his own coaching tree. And it has tripled in size this week.

Longhorns defensive coordinator Demarcus Harris and quarterbacks coach DJ Mann have accepted head coaching positions. Harris is headed to Mesquite High School, and Mann is going to his alma mater, Lubbock Coronado. Both coaches have been on Lynn’s staff since he arrived as Cedar Hill’s head coach in 2017.

Harris coached with Lynn at Seguin as well.

They are the third and fourth assistant coaches under Lynn to become head coaches. Two years ago, then-Cedar Hill receivers coach Lance Bruner became the head coach at Dallas Molina. When he was at Seguin, then-defensive coordinator Kendrick Brown was hired as Little Elm’s head coach.

“The coaches leave ready, or they wouldn’t have the opportunity,” Lynn said. “Hopefully, we do things to help get them ready. They interview and go through the process, so they are ready.”

Lynn said he hasn’t hired or named successors yet for Harris and Mann.

Harris was the defensive coordinator for a team that recorded a playoff shutout for the first time in program history (27-0 win over Bryan) and then repeated that feat a week later in a 45-0 win over Tyler Legacy.

Mann worked directly with All-American quarterback Kaidon Salter, who’s now a freshman at the University of Tennessee.

While Mann is about to lead a 5A program in West Texas, Harris is headed to a 6A Metroplex school that the Longhorns could potentially face in the second or fourth rounds of the 2021 playoffs.

“If that happens, he better have this team ready,” Lynn said. “When you coach against your friends, you love them, but you are still trying to beat them.”

Comments

comments