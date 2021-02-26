Cedar Hill Boys Track & Field Set for 2021 Debut

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Cedar Hill Boys Track Team Looks For Strong Start

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Last season, the COVID-19 Pandemic prevented the Cedar Hill High School Boys Track & Field Team from competing beyond a few early season meets.

Last week, it was the winter storm that cancelled a pair of early season tune-ups for the Longhorns.

Tomorrow morning, the Longhorns will have their first track & field meet in nearly one year when they host the Cedar Hill Invitational.

“We’re trying to stay healthy and get through the season,” Cedar Hill head boys track & field coach Kevin Benjamin said. “Our expectation is to win district and be competitive in Area and Regionals.”

The Longhorns will welcome Mansfield, Mansfield Lake Ridge, Mansfield Legacy, Arlington Bowie, Arlington Sam Houston, Lancaster and Midlothian to the meet.

Benjamin said last season’s team would have had a good chance to qualify for the 6A State Meet in Austin, if it hadn’t been canceled.

Although the Longhorns graduated quite a few field event competitors, they are strong in sprints and distance running.

Senior sprinter DaCorey White just committed to the University of Illinois and is one of the top prep sprinters in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Jorge Rodriguez, a senior who attends Collegiate High School, nearly qualified for Regionals in cross country last fall.

Brian Rainey and Anthony Thomas IV, both of whom played on the Football State Runner-Up Team, will compete on the relay teams, along with Diallo Good and Caleb Green. Rainey will play football at Trinity University in San Antonio this fall.

