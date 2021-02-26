Dallas Arboretum Offers Adventurous Children’s Summer Camps

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Summer Camps and DIY Garden Explorers Learning Kits, Registration and sales open on March 1st

DALLAS, Texas (February 26, 2021) – Summer camps are returning to the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, with registration opening on March 1st. New this year, the Dallas Arboretum offers a blended format featuring on-site, at-home and virtual engagement opportunities for children to learn about science. In addition to summer camps, the garden has created DIY Explorers, a spring learning kit designed to help children engage with the garden from home.

Summer Camps: Starting June 7, Summer Camps at the Dallas Arboretum feature daily hands-on investigations, garden explorations, live Zoom tours and special guests. Camps are created for students entering 3rd to 6th grades. Each week campers visit the garden on Monday and Friday with a parent or guardian. On the other days, the campers have at-home activities including live Zoom tours and conversations with experts. Camp themes include “Makers in the Garden,” “DIY Garden,” “Energy Explorers,” “Dino World,” “Chef Camp,” and “SciQuest” (done in partnership with the University of North Texas and NASA).

The Summer Camps use STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) practices, so that campers develop problem-solving and critical thinking skills through guided exploration and adventure. Campers might explore the eight-acre Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden, a certified Texas Aquatic Science Field Site by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (also a National Wildlife Federation Certified Wildlife Habitat) or the two food gardens. Pricing is $150 per camper, with specific details and registration available at http://www.dallasarboretum.org/camps. Dallas Arboretum members receive discounted rates.

DIY Garden Explorers: The newest addition to the Dallas Arboretum’s educational programming is DIY Garden Explorers, a spring learning kit created to engage with the garden from home. Each kit includes everything needed to complete five hands-on, family-friendly earth and life science activities at home plus five additional resources to use with items found around the house. Each kit includes supplies for one participant and full instructions, a parent guide and additional supply list. Each kit includes:

DIY Sandstone

DIY Hypertufa plant

DIY Seed Balls

DIY Papermaking

DIY Plant Press

Plus: additional lessons, activity sheets and a journal.

A kit (picked up) with Zoom/video content is $90 or $65 for just the kit. Shipping is also available. Visit https://www.dallasarboretum.org/education/other-programs/ for details and pricing.

According to Dustin Miller, Dallas Arboretum’s director of experience and innovation, “We’ve had teachers and parents ask us to create something for their students and children to be able to do at home, and we think the kits will be very popular. Degreed educators designed these kits to help children grasp science concepts in an engaging manner.”

DIY Garden Explorer Kits are perfect for spring break, a birthday party or an activity pack for the entire family. The kits also make great homeschool, afterschool or supplemental lesson.

Miller added, “Our blended format really allows us to engage kids with NEW activities and experts in ways that we haven’t been able to in the past.”

