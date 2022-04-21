DeSoto ISD Seeks Parent Input On Uniform Based Dress Code With Focus Meetings

Facebook

DeSoto ISD Hosts First Dress Code Review Focus Meeting Tonight

There have been a lot of issues throughout DeSoto ISD this school year, many of them involving safety and security. Following incidents on DeSoto campuses right before spring break, the district announced changes were coming. Earlier this week students were notified of a policy change that prevents them from carrying backpacks on campus. As administration continues to address behavior issues, another change being considered is the implementation of a uniform-based dress code for next year.

This evening will be the first meeting DeSoto Independent School District will hold with parents and other stakeholder groups to discuss and understand sentiments regarding the district’s intent to propose a uniform-based dress code for the 2022-2023 school year.

The end goal of any new policies by DeISD is to ‘positively impact safety, security, climate, and culture on district campuses’.

This would not be the first time DeSoto ISD had a uniform-based dress code. From roughly 2014 to 2018 the district required uniforms but then relaxed their requirements.

Tonight’s meeting is the first of three focus group meetings the district will host to hear concerns from parents and community members regarding the impact of student dress code on district perception, culture, and safety. Administration says the meetings will be led by a newly-established dress code review committee.

The committee will gather data and sentiments from two scheduled in-person meetings and one virtual meeting and develop a proposal to be presented to the district’s Board of Trustees for consideration.

Dates and times of the three focus group meetings on the matter:

6-7 pm, Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the DeSoto High School Academy Cafeteria

6-7 pm. Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the Belt Line Conference Center

6-7 pm. Thursday. April 28, 2022, via Zoom: Meeting ID: 736 641 8648 and Passcode: 072091 Meeting ID: 736 641 8648

Those who are unable to attend the in-person or virtual meetings on the matter may include their sentiments via the district’s dress code review survey available via the link below:

DeSotoISD.org/DressCodeSurvey

Questions or additional information regarding DeSoto ISD’s Dress Code Review may be extended by directing an email to INFO@DeSotoISD.org