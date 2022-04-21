Roots Chicken Shak Is Coming to DeSoto

Facebook

Chef Tiffany Derry’s purpose-driven hospitality group T2D Concepts is partnering with the City of Desoto to elevate the community’s culinary scene with its awarded duck fat-fried chicken outpost

DeSoto, TX, April 21, 2022 – The DeSoto City Council has approved an economic incentive package from the DeSoto Development Corporation to bring Roots Chicken Shak, the home of Tiffany Derry’s famous duck fat-fried chicken operated by purpose-driven hospitality group T2D Concepts, to the area’s forthcoming Hampton Road development project.

The DeSoto partnership is T2D Concepts’ next actionable step toward achieving its vision of expanding the restaurant’s footprint to bring chef-quality food to underserved areas and ownership opportunities to historically marginalized community members. Founded by Derry and her business partner Tom Foley, T2D Concepts aims to bridge the gender and racial wealth gap in the hospitality industry through the power of good food and its social entrepreneurial business model.

“When a community serves as the host to a restaurant from T2D Concepts, they’re getting a company committed to nourishing the community and driving justice and opportunity for those who have been historically denied a seat at the table,” declared DeSoto Mayor Rachel L. Proctor. “Aside from being a talented chef who has satisfied the food cravings of everyone from school children to President Barak Obama, we appreciate the fact that Tiffany together with her business partner, Tom, have tirelessly crusaded for social change and for creating opportunities for women and minorities.

DeSoto will be Roots Chicken Shak’s third location and first free-standing structure, adding an option for drive-through service. In line with the concept’s high culinary standards, the new location will boast a menu inspired by Derry’s Southern upbringing that utilizes locally sourced, fresh ingredients prepared with proprietary methods and spices. Here, duck-fat fried chicken is the star and will be served in many forms – from wings and tenders to salads and sandwiches.

“We founded T2D Concepts to serve great food, deliver great service, spark meaningful conversation, and create community impact and we are thrilled that the City of DeSoto has embraced our mission,” said T2D Co-Founder Tom Foley. “We are honored to be part of DeSoto’s important redevelopment project and look forward to partnering with the Council to create great impact in the community.”

For more information, visit rootschickenshak.com.

About T2D Concepts

T2D Concepts is the hospitality group behind Roots Chicken Shak, Roots Southern Table, and ‘Shef Tiffany (spice and apparel line) founded on passion, principle, purpose, and profit (in that order). Fueled by a spirit of service and a deep-rooted hunger to drive social change, Co-Founders Chef Tiffany Derry and Tom Foley, Esq. aim to bridge the gender and racial wealth gap in the hospitality industry through the power of good food and meaningful dialogue around the table. Chef Tiffany’s authentic approach to Southern cooking landed her on the 2022 James Beard Award finalist for Best Chef: Texas and, together with Tom’s focus on service, Roots Southern Table is a James 2022 James Beard finalist for Best New Restaurant in the US. T2D Concepts’ vision expands beyond the restaurants’ doors to create lasting change in the communities they serve. Tom and Tiffany are also fierce advocates for social justice and equity across gender, race, and food access. From advocating on the Hill for sustainable food policies to providing opportunities for females and people of color to become business owners, Tom and Tiffany invite you to the table to partake in great food and stimulating conversations to create a better world for all. For more information, visit t2dconcepts.com.

About Tiffany Derry

Beaumont, Texas native Tiffany Derry is co-founder of T2D Concepts, the Texas-based purpose-driven hospitality group behind Roots Chicken Shak, Roots Southern Table, and ‘Shef Tiffany spice and apparel line. Denied from her first cooking job at the age of 15 because of her race and gender, Tiffany has risen her way through the culinary ranks to run her own restaurant concepts, appear on national television, and cook for President Obama at the White House. Tiffany serves as a member of Les Dames d’Escoffier, and is a spokesperson for the James Beard Foundation’s sustainability efforts. Tiffany makes regular appearances as a judge and contestant on television shows including Chopped, Chopped Kids, Top Chef, The Great American Recipe, Beat Bobby Flay, Tournament of Champions, The Great American Soul Food Cook-off, Bar Rescue, Top Chef Junior, Top Chef Amateurs, and more. Connect with Tiffany on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.