Health Science Students Attend Methodist Midlothian Symposium

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Health science students from Midlothian High School and Midlothian Heritage High School recently participated in a hands-on medical symposium at Methodist Midlothian Medical Center, providing them a unique opportunity to explore careers in healthcare.

During the event, hospital leaders, nurses, and physicians guided students through interactive learning experiences designed to simulate real-world clinical scenarios. Students practiced skills such as suturing, intubation, ultrasound-guided IV placement, and CPR basics through a friendly competition, while also engaging in conversations about career pathways across the healthcare field.

Methodist Midlothian Symposium for Students

“Opportunities like this are incredibly valuable for students looking for guidance from professionals already in the field,” said Whitnee Broyles, DO, general surgeon on the medical staff and a presenter at the event. “Having the chance to ask questions, gain insight early, and better understand the path ahead can make a meaningful difference.”

The symposium reflects an ongoing partnership between the hospital and school district to invest in the future of healthcare by supporting local students and providing meaningful, hands-on learning experiences. Through the collaborative efforts of hospital staff across multiple departments, the next generation of healthcare professionals continue to be developed for the future of healthcare in Ellis County and beyond.

Midlothian ISD Superintendent

“This experience is a powerful example of what happens when education and industry come together with a purpose,” said Midlothian ISD Superintendent David Belding. “It gives students a meaningful look inside the healthcare field, and it’s a wonderful opportunity to hear directly from healthcare professionals.

“We are so grateful for our partnership with Methodist Midlothian,” Dr. Belding said. “This event is a win-win for the hospital, our students, and the community. We’re preparing students for college and career success after high school graduation while helping develop the next generation of healthcare professionals for the Midlothian region.”

Methodist Health System (Methodist)

A faith-based organization with a mission to improve and save lives through compassionate, quality healthcare. For nearly a century, Dallas-based Methodist Health System has been a trusted choice for health and wellness, offering nationally recognized medical services, a network of 13 hospitals (through ownership and affiliation), and nearly 100 primary and specialty clinics located throughout the region. Methodist has renowned teaching programs, innovative research, and a strong commitment to the community.

The nonprofit Methodist Health System provided more than $164 million in charity care in fiscal year 2025, with an operating revenue of nearly $3 billion and an Aa3 Moody’s credit rating. Additional information is available at MethodistHealthSystem.org. Texas law prohibits hospitals from practicing medicine. The physicians on the Methodist Health System medical staff are independent practitioners who are not employees or agents of Methodist Health System.