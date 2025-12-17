Sandra Meadows Varsity Girls’ Basketball Classic is Dec. 29-31

Facebook

The Sandra Meadows Varsity Girls’ Basketball Tournament is the premier high school varsity girls’ basketball tournament in the nation. The 75th Annual Sandra Meadows Classic will be held Dec. 29-31, in the Sandra Meadows Arena at Duncanville High School.

The tournament honors Coach Meadows’ legacy, and also its own accomplishment in celebrating 75 years. Some of the top public and private school teams from across the nation, the state and the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex are participating. This means that the top basketball talent from across the country will be in Duncanville HS gyms during the tournament.

The Duncanville Lion’s Club is proud to partner with the Duncanville ISD, the Duncanville Chamber of Commerce, and the City of Duncanville to make this one of the elite tournaments in the Nation. Our goal for the Sandra Meadows Classic is simply to continue building a great tradition honoring Coach Meadows and showcasing the best talent in girls’ basketball.

History of the Sandra Meadows Classic

The Sandra Meadows Classic is a prestigious, long-running annual girls’ high school basketball tournament held in Duncanville, Texas. The tournament honors legendary coach Sandra Meadows, who led Duncanville Pantherettes to multiple state titles, attracting top teams and scouts nationwide for a premier holiday hoops event. It’s a major tradition supported by the city, Lions Club, and ISD, showcasing future stars and featuring top talent from across the U.S..

Named for Coach Sandra Meadows, a Hall of Famer known for her incredible success at Duncanville High School. One of the nation’s top high school girls’ basketball tournaments, drawing college coaches and national attention. The annual tournament is a big community event with strong local support from the city, Lions Club, and Duncanville ISD. It features top-tier high school teams and future college/professional stars, like Ariel Atkins (WNBA/Olympics). The historic girls’ basketball tournament celebrates a legendary coach while developing future stars.

Sandra Meadows Memorial Arena

The Sandra Meadows Memorial Arena opened in December 2003 for basketball and volleyball. Inside the Sandra Meadows Memorial Arena is a 2,000-seat arena, two full-sized competition gyms, two physical education gyms, a state of the art sports medicine facility, and two weight rooms.

The arena is named for the legendary girls coach who won 906 games and four state titles. Meadows, who died of cancer in 1994, is enshrined in the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. Ariel Atkins, Tamika Catchings and Tiffany Jackson of the WNBA played at Duncanville, as well as Greg Ostertag and Perry Jones of the NBA. Robert Amboree, who served as Assistant Varsity Coach for Neiman Ford before this year, is now the Head Coach of the Duncanville Pantherettes.

Sandra Meadows Classic Tournament Director is Steve Martin, and Angie Bilbrey is Assistant to the Tournament Director for the Sandra Meadows Classic. For more information please call 817.564.5191 or visit //sandrameadowsclassic.com/.