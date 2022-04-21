Jordin Roache Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For 2017 Murder Of 14 Year Old

Facebook

(Fort Worth, TX) – Jordin Roache, 21, pled guilty Thursday to the charge of murder and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Roache admitted to the murder of Kaytlynn Cargill, the 14-year-old Bedford resident whose body was found in an Arlington landfill in 2017. Roache was 16, legally a juvenile, at the time of the offense and was certified as an adult to stand trial in this case. He has remained in custody since his arrest in 2017.

Cargill Went Missing On June 19 2017

On June 19, 2017, Cargill was reported missing when she did not return from walking her dog around an apartment complex in Bedford. Two days later, her body was found in the Republic Service Arlington landfill. An investigation by the Bedford Police Department led to the nearby apartment of Roache’s girlfriend, where crime scene officers found a claw hammer and Cargill’s blood on the walls and floor.

The autopsy in this case was performed by Dr. Marc Krause, who was later suspended from

employment with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office and then terminated. The manner of death was listed as a generic finding by Dr. Krause, and, in part, unknown to the Grand Jury due to the condition of Cargill’s remains.

On Thursday, family members of Cargill listened as Roache finally pled guilty to the charge of murder. Assistant Criminal District Attorneys Jim Hudson, Sarah Sherman and Chris McGregor are among those who worked on this case. Several officers from the Bedford Police Department were present to support Cargill’s family.

“On June 19, 2017, our lives changed forever,” Cargill’s mother, Trisha West, said Thursday

during an allocution. “The defendant brutally beat my daughter, terrorized and tossed her away like trash – a fate no human deserves, and especially not Kaytlynn.”

She described her daughter as a fisherman, softball player, musician, skater, animal lover,

humanitarian and more. “She no doubt would be an asset to society,” West tearfully said. “You robbed me of seeing her bright future come to fruition.”

A statement read for Bo Cargill, father of Kaytlynn Cargill, recalled favorite memories, including how his daughter participated in Easter Egg Hunts and excitedly opened Christmas presents.

“She was not yours for the taking, but you did it anyway,” her father’s statement said. “I am tormented every day about what she endured. It plays out in my mind.

“My hope is that every day you remember what you did to Kaytlynn.”

372nd District Judge Scott Wisch presided over Thursday’s hearing.