CHISD, Desoto ISD, Duncanville & Lancaster ISD Push Start of School

Best Southwest School Districts Push First Day of School To September 8, 2020

One of the most important decisions local officials are facing at the moment: how to safely reopen school. Its critical the school district and health officials make the best decision for staff, students and parents while also considering the impact on the community. School districts are using the extra time to order cleaning supplies, implement new policies and continue training staff for on new health & safety procedures.

Health and safety continue to be priorities as we prepare for the start of school. We appreciate parents’ active engagement in their scholar’s educational experiences. We know it’s important to keep you informed and we want to provide you with an update on school reopening plans.

With this in mind, Cedar Hill ISD, DeSoto ISD, Duncanville ISD and Lancaster ISD intend to delay the start of school to follow the Labor Day weekend – Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.

Each school district plans to take to their respective Board of Trustees a calendar that reflects school starting after Labor Day. Additional information for students and staff regarding more detailed school reopening plans will be provided by school leaders.

This decision was agreed upon by all Best Southwest school districts to ensure an environment that works to protect the health, wellness and preparedness of our students and staff for the upcoming school year. Postponing the school start date will allow school systems in our area time to assess the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and adjust accordingly. Therefore, the Superintendents of Schools in the Best Southwest Dallas County region agree that the start of school should be delayed.

The announcement came shortly after Dr. Huang discussed the Dallas County Order delaying in-person instruction for public and private schools until Sept. 8. The doctor did say school could resume prior to September 8 in an online/virtual setting.

NO Sports, schools or competitions Until In Person Classes Resume

“Given the recent numbers of #COVID cases, we must do what is best for the safety of our school children and school employees,” said Dr. Huang.

Dr. Huang, the Health Authority for Dallas County & City, issued an Order delaying in-person instruction for public and private schools until Sept. 8. “Given the recent numbers of #COVID cases, we must do what is best for the safety of our school children and school employees.” pic.twitter.com/RWbHzS4EI4 — Dallas County HHS (@DCHHS) July 16, 2020

The order said all school-sponsored events and activities such as sports, clubs and competition will not take place until after in-person instruction begins. This means there can not be any “Friday Night Lights” until school resumes on campus instruction.

This Order applies to all public & private schools in the City of Dallas.

Save

Comments

comments