Perot Museum Pauses Reopening Plans

Last week, Governor Abbott acknowledged COVID-19 is spreading through Texas at “an unacceptable rate.” He’s encouraging Texans to stay home when possible, just as businesses were reopening. In a normal summer, the Perot Museum would be crowded with children and their parents looking for cool and educational ways to keep busy. The museum was working to reopen in early July, but due to the current circumstance has decided to voluntarily pause their plans.

Given the spike in COVID-19 cases in Dallas County and the rollback of the State’s phased reopening, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science has decided to pause plans to reopen in early July. The Perot Museum will work in close coordination with the other museums in Downtown Dallas, including the Dallas Holocaust Museum and Human Rights Museum, Dallas Museum of Art, Nasher Sculpture Center, Crow Museum of Asian Art, and The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza, to evaluate when we will reopen to the public.

Be sure and check out the “Amaze Your Brain At Home” videos and home activities to engage your kiddos from home.

Below is a joint statement issued by the Downtown Dallas museums:

JOINT STATEMENT ISSUED BY THE DOWNTOWN DALLAS MUSEUMS

Given the spike in COVID-19 cases in Dallas County and the rollback of the State’s phased reopening, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science and the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum have decided to pause plans to reopen in early July.

Though we have created rigorous guidelines and best practices to ensure that we reopen the museums safely and protect our staff and visitors, we are part of a larger community. We believe it is important to support Governor Abbott’s, Mayor Johnson’s and Judge Jenkins’ appeals for Texans to stay home, if at all possible, to be good community partners and neighbors. While museums are still allowed to be open at 50% capacity, we believe a temporary delay in reopening is the most appropriate demonstration of our shared responsibility.

The Perot Museum and the DHHRM are working in close coordination with the other museums in downtown Dallas, including the Dallas Museum of Art, Nasher Sculpture Center, Crow Museum of Asian Art, and The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza, to evaluate when we will reopen to the public.

Save

Comments

comments