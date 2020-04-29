Home Entertainment Museums And Movie Theaters Announce Reopening Plans

Museums And Movie Theaters Announce Reopening Plans

Courtesy Photo Alamo Drafthouse

Museums, restaurants, malls and movie theaters all received the green light to reopen this Friday from Governor Abbott. However, there are guidelines that must be followed including an occupancy restriction of no more than 25%.

Some businesses are trying to decide if they are prepared to reopen or need more time. Other businesses, especially some local restaurants, say requirements like disposable menus will cost more in expenses than the 25% occupancy rule will cover.

Dallas Museum of Art Will Not Reopen May 1st

We reached out to other museums in the area, and none of them have plans to reopen this weekend.

Ready to venture back to the movie theater? Alamo Drafthouse says they are not ready to reopen yet.

Other movie theaters like AMC and Cinemark say without new movies to show, they’ll wait until June or July to reopen. Will this crisis spark the return of new drive-in movie theaters or more direct video on demand releases like Trolls World Tour? Are you ready to return to the movies?

