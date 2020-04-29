Museums, restaurants, malls and movie theaters all received the green light to reopen this Friday from Governor Abbott. However, there are guidelines that must be followed including an occupancy restriction of no more than 25%.

Some businesses are trying to decide if they are prepared to reopen or need more time. Other businesses, especially some local restaurants, say requirements like disposable menus will cost more in expenses than the 25% occupancy rule will cover.

Dallas Museum of Art Will Not Reopen May 1st

We are aware of the inclusion of museums in the state’s Phase 1 plan to re-open. With the health and safety of our visitors and staff as our top priority, we will not open on May 1. We will confirm a re-opening timeline as soon as we can do so with the proper measures in place. — Dallas Museum of Art (@DallasMuseumArt) April 28, 2020

We reached out to other museums in the area, and none of them have plans to reopen this weekend.

Ready to venture back to the movie theater? Alamo Drafthouse says they are not ready to reopen yet.

We will not be opening our Texas theaters this weekend. Opening safely is a very complex project that involves countless new procedures and equipment, all of which require extensive training. This is something we cannot and will not do casually or quickly. — #AlamoAtHome (@alamodrafthouse) April 27, 2020

But know this – when we do open, we will be providing the safest possible experience for both our staff and our guests, and we can’t wait to see you all again. — #AlamoAtHome (@alamodrafthouse) April 27, 2020

We’re eager to safely reopen our theaters. We are working with the studios & our technology partners to create a safe experience for our guests & team to bring you compelling films but also serve up our American grill menu. While it won’t be May 1, we hope to see you soon. — Studio Movie Grill (@studiomoviegril) April 28, 2020

Other movie theaters like AMC and Cinemark say without new movies to show, they’ll wait until June or July to reopen. Will this crisis spark the return of new drive-in movie theaters or more direct video on demand releases like Trolls World Tour? Are you ready to return to the movies?

Save

Comments

comments