Cedar Hill ISD Issues Volunteer Guidelines for 2020-21

CEDAR HILL, TX- As schools reopen this fall, almost everything will look different. New processes are in place to keep students and staff healthy, and this extends to volunteers.

Volunteers play an important role in the Cedar Hill Independent School District, assisting teachers and staff at every campus throughout the District.

CHISD looks forward to maintaining these key partnerships with volunteers. Due to COVID-19, the need for social distancing has increased, and the District has implemented some important guidelines for the 2020-2021 school year.

Volunteers will have their temperatures checked when they arrive on campus. Those with

temperatures of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will be turned away.

Volunteers must wear a facemask at all times on campus or in the presence of scholars and

staff.

They must sanitize their hands before coming into contact with any scholar or staff member, or before using any resource. Gloves must be worn if volunteers are assisting scholars with a task.

There will no longer be volunteers, with large groups. They will be limited to volunteering with no more than a classroom of scholars.

The CHISD Volunteer Application (VOLY) and background check process (JDP) will be the

same for 2020-2021. Updates will be made to the CHISD Volunteer Orientation, which will

include additional safety measures.

If you are interested in serving as a CHISD Volunteer, email CHISD Director of Family and

Community Engagement Alicia Davis at [email protected]

