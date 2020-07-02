Emergency SNAP Benefits During COVID-19 Pandemic Extended

$182 Million Approved For Emergency SNAP benefits in July

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will provide approximately $182 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of July as the state continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size.

“”The extension of these emergency SNAP benefits helps ensure that Texans can provide nutritious food for their families as the state continues to combat COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott. “”Securing access to healthy food in our communities is an important part of our response to this pandemic.””

“During this pandemic we must ensure those who need it most can continue providing nutritious food for their families and maintain their health,” said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter. “We’ll continue to make sure Texans can access the services they need as this situation evolves.”

More than 950,000 SNAP households will see the additional amount on their Lone Star Card by July 11. The emergency July allotments are in addition to the $628 million in benefits previously provided to Texans in April, May and June.

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1.4 million eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.

Save

Comments

comments