Celebrate Valentine’s Day in DFW

Celebrate Valentine’s Day in the DFW area at these popular DFW destinations. They are planning special menus or events for those in a relationship (or not). A variety of options are plentiful for those choosing to join the party, while those preferring to enjoy a romantic evening at home also have a number of delivery options.

At Ocean Prime Dallas, the award-winning steak and seafood restaurant located in Uptown, “Valen-Prime” menu items invite couples to toast romance in a truly decadent and delightful way.

Ocean Prime Dallas

Ocean Prime’s signature and Instagram-worthy cocktail, Berries & Bubbles, is a combination of Belvedere Citrus Vodka, marinated berries, house made sour, Domaine Chandon Brut, topped with Dry Ice, and ideal for a romantic toast. Another unique cocktail, Elyxir of Love, contains Absolut Elyx, Passion Fruit, honey, and sparkling Rose.

Known for their extensive oyster menu, Ocean Prime features both east and west coast oysters on the half shell. Another seafood favorite is their customizable Smoking Shellfood Tower. A special Sea Bass & Caviar entrée is another Valentine’s Day special. Broiled Sea Bass is served over cauliflower puree with sauteed haricot verts, toasted garlic fingerling potatoes and roasted tomatoes This tasty dish is finished with orange vinaigrette and topped with caviar.

For a sublime ending to this romantic meal, try the warm butter cake with fresh berries, vanilla ice cream and raspberry sauce. For couples who want to dine at home, Ocean Prime offers delivery and takeout of their full menu.

Truluck’s for Valentine’s Day

Truluck’s Dine-In special Valentine’s Menu includes Maine Lobster Ravioli made with a butter poached tail, handmade lobster ravioli, artichokes, mushrooms and spinach with smoked pecorino cream and tomato confit for $89 (Offered 2/11-2/14). To complement this delicious dish, Truluck’s suggests a white wine pairing of Feudo Montoni, Della Timpia, Grillo, Sicily, 2018 at $56 a bottle. Lovers can end the meal with a delectable slice of Strawberry Chocolate Cake, a fudgy chocolate cake with strawberry cream cheese icing and topped with a chocolate covered strawberry ($14 offered all of February).

For reservations, visit Open Table or call the location of your choice. While reservations are not required, they are highly recommended as desirable time slots will go rapidly. Uptown: 2401 McKinney Ave. in Dallas, 214-220-2401; and Southlake: 1420 Plaza Place in Southlake, 817-912-0500.

KATE WEISER CHOCOLATE

Nothing says Valentine’s Day quite like chocolates, and no one makes chocolates quite like Kate Weiser. Gift your Valentine (or yourself) an extra special box of treats this year, like hand-painted chocolate hearts. The eye-catching hearts contain various fillings, including one with peanut butter gianduja, candied peanuts and strawberry, and another with white chocolate yuzu ganache, lemon marshmallow and raspberry. Kate Weiser Chocolate is located at Trinity Grove in Dallas. Visit kateweiserchocolate.com.

Spend Valentine’s Day with Saint Rocco’s, also in Trinity Grove, and you have two options. Enjoy a romantic dinner featuring a special three-course menu that starts with a beautiful Strawberry Arugula Salad before moving to a His and Hers Surf & Turf followed by a chocolate combo plate for dessert.

Or head upstairs for Chocolate on the Rooftop, an intimate evening featuring chocolate and Champagne on the third-floor deck, which offers picturesque views of Downtown Dallas. Indulge in sweets, bubbles and a hot cocoa bar. Seats are expected to fill up for both events, so make your reservations now by calling Saint Rocco’s at 469-320-9707. Visit saintroccos.com.

Holy Crust

The Trinity Grove pizza palace is offering an At-Home Pizza Making Kit. It features all the essentials for a delicious Margherita pizza, plus cooking instructions and a bottle of wine, all for just $35. The kit is available February 11-14. Visit holycrust.com/.

SUM DANG GOOD CHINESE is also located at Trinity Grove. Over Valentine’s Weekend, Feb. 11-14, enjoy half-price bottles of wine and the Geisha, a specialty cocktail featuring vodka, amaretto, peach schnapps, Malibu, strawberry and cranberry. Visit sumdanggood.com/.

Shell Shacks

All DFW-area Shell Shacks are serving up a special date night seafood platter for two on February 14. Diners will receive one pound of snow crab, one pound of king crab and one pound of boiled shrimp, plus sausages, potatoes and corn. All platters are served with hand-cut fries, hushpuppies and a choice of two side sauces. Shell Shack is throwing in a complimentary bottle of champagne with each combo platter purchase. All that for just $92.99. Visit shellshack.com/.

Ebb & Flow is hosting a special three-course Valentine’s dinner for two on February 14. Receive an appetizer, your choice or entree, and a dessert, plus a glass of Champagne or wine, all for just $70. Enjoy dishes like Cuban Egg Rolls, Stuffed Chicken, Salmon Piccata, and Carrot Cake while you enjoy the great ambience and lovely space. Visit ebbandflowtx.com/.

TK’s Comedy Club

TK’S, Addison’s new all-in-one restaurant, bar and comedy club is offering two distinct experiences on Feb.12, so you can enjoy Valentine’s Day regardless of your relationship status. Head to TK’s for a romantic dinner under a canopy of twinkling lights. Partake in a special menu, share a bottle of wine and then stick around for the comedy show.

No date? No problem! Bring your best gal pals to TK’s for a Galentine’s Party. Enjoy a complimentary glass of Champagne, two-for-one cocktails on tap, live music and treats. Wear red or pink, and enter to win a huge “Girly Gift Bag” (worth $500). Call 945-800-7668 for a dinner reservation, or RSVP for the Galentine’s Party at tkscomedy.com/.