Whiskey Cake Hosts May Pairing Dinner Featuring WhistlePig

Popular farm-to-fork kitchen and bar hosts six-course dinner starring pork and whiskey pairings on May 25

DALLAS (May 6, 2021) – Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar is bringing home the bacon! Literally. Whiskey and pork-loving Texans won’t want to miss this month’s pairing dinner featuring different cuts and cooking methods of pig paired with WhistlePig Whiskey.

On Tuesday, May 25 at 7 p.m., WhistlePig Ambassador Doug Ward will guide guests through a six-course pairing dinner at Whiskey Cake in Plano. The neighborhood joint invites locals to explore rye whiskey with complementing pairings during its May Pairing Dinner featuring a special prix-fixe menu, developed by Whiskey Cake Chef Stephen Rego and Bar Manager Alan Dean.

“Each Whiskey Cake location’s local chefs and bar team members collaborate to create one-of-a-kind pairings every month that guests won’t be able to experience anywhere else,” Dean said. “It’s a lot of fun getting to partner with Rego to craft these unique dinners for everyone here in Plano. This particular pairing is special because Doug will be onsite to walk guests through the delicious flavors of WhistlePig’s rye whiskey.”

The one-of-a-kind dinner will include:



Amuse-bouche

Pork Wings Two Ways ­– Start the night with Alabama white and hickory dry rub pork wings paired with “When Pigs Fly,” a cocktail featuring WhistlePig PiggyBack, peach-thyme tincture and citrus.

First Course

Nashville Pig Ear Salad – Sip on “Piggie Smalls,” a cocktail mixed with WhistlePig Farmstock, local honey, lemon and soda, paired with a frisee salad with remoulade dressing.

Second Course

P.B.L.T. – Enjoy crispy pork belly with heirloom tomato, garlic-herb goat cheese and a micro mix paired with a straight pour of WhistlePig Farmstock.

Third Course

Memphis Marinara – Experience WhistlePig OldWorld with cabernet reduction and Amaro Nonino in the “Trading Places” cocktail, perfectly paired with local pasta, wagyu meatballs and smoked gouda.

Fourth Course

Pork Ribs – Indulge in Memphis dry rub pork ribs with a creamy peach slaw paired with a straight pour of WhistlePig 10 Year.

Fifth Course

Brown Butter Bourbon Blondie – Top the night off with a brown butter bourbon blondie and The Sweet House candied bacon and praline ice cream, paired with a straight pour of WhistlePig Piggyback.

“I created this menu to feature pork in every dish without it becoming overwhelming or repetitive by the end of the dinner,” Rego said. “Alan pairs the fat and salt content of the different cuts of pork I chose with each cocktail and lets the whiskey shine as much as possible by playing to their strengths. The finishes of the WhistlePig bottles also match beautifully with the backbone of my dishes. We look forward to sharing our specially curated menu and introducing WhistlePig’s award-winning rye whiskey to guests.”

Tickets Available Now

Tickets for this special event are $85 per person, tax and gratuity not included. There are limited seats available. To purchase a ticket, call the restaurant at 972-993-2253 or email [email protected].

Whiskey Cake sources flavors, seasonal ingredients and ideas straight from local farms, creating innovative dishes and cocktails expertly crafted in its scratch kitchen and bar. Its chefs transform simple, seasonal ingredients into classic American dishes with local flavor using slow cooking methods on its live wood grill, smoker and spit.

In addition to offering farm-to-fork dishes, Whiskey Cake’s experienced bartenders hand-make cocktails and bold elixirs from premium liquors and fresh ingredients picked straight from their on-site garden. Whiskey Cake also offers 350 different whiskeys and a wide selection of micro-brewed beers, whiskey flights and curated wines.

About Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar

Founded in Front Burner Restaurants, LLC, Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar is a quirky neighborhood restaurant best known for its locally sourced, farm-fresh food and garden-to-glass cocktails. From its commitment to local ingredients and sustainable practices to its innovative food and drinks, Whiskey Cake is constantly exploring and challenging the status quo. Whiskey Cake currently has restaurants in Oklahoma City and Friendswood, Katy, Las Colinas, Plano, and San Antonio, Texas. To learn more about WhiskeyCake, visit whiskeycake.com.

