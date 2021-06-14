Treat Dad like royalty at Ocean Prime Dallas

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Does your favorite dad deserve to be treated like royalty this Father’s Day? If you answered yes, take him to Ocean Prime Dallas next Sunday for their special Father’s Day brunch or dinner. My husband and I celebrated our June birthdays there last week, and found they treat all their guests like royalty.

While we probably can’t afford to make a regular habit of dining at Ocean Prime Dallas, it’s worth splurging on an occasional visit to a restaurant that treats you so well. Under the supervision of Executive Chef Brandon Moore, the menu features the freshest available seafood and prime steaks, perfectly seasoned and cooked to your satisfaction. It may be on the expensive side, but it’s hard to imagine they have any unhappy customers. How can you be dissatisfied by dining at a luxurious restaurant where no one ever tells you no? Everyone from the front door hostess to the waiter, manager and chef is completely “at your service.”

Happy Hour Specials

It’s possible to visit Ocean Prime Dallas and keep to your budget, if you take advantage of some of their special offers. They offer half priced bottles of wine from their award-winning cellars on Wednesday evenings. Happy Hour in their lounge is offered from 4-7 p.m. every Monday-Friday, with all appetizers available at half price. Your friendly server will also share available specials for beer, wine, or cocktails during Happy Hour.

While the Dallas restaurant usually only opens for dinner at 4 p.m. daily, a Father’s Day brunch has been added from 12 noon to 3 p.m. on June 20. The menu features a Blood Orange Mimosa ($9), or Signature Bloody Mary (which contains a jumbo shrimp with the vodka and house made mix for $16). The menu features Lobster toast with a sunny side egg, avocado, sweet peas and preserved lemon ($24), blackened salmon salad ($20), and French toast with candied bacon and mixed fresh berries ($15).

Other items are Crab & Eggs (English muffin, crab cakes, poached eggs, Hollandaise, with fresh fruit, mixed greens and Balsamic vinaigrette ($19); and braised short rib surf and turf with crispy Gouda potato cake, lobster claw, poached egg, and Hollandaise ($23). If you’re feeling especially extravagant, dinner is also served from 4-9 p.m. on Father’s Day.

Most Sundays, a Sunday Surf & Turf is available for $55 a person (plus tax and gratuity). First course options are French onion soup, Caesar salad or house salad. Entrees include an 8 oz. filet with surf of choice; Shrimp Scampi; Crab Cake with Brussel sprouts and veggies; and Sea Scallops with seared spinach. Side choices range from truffle Mac & Cheese to Jalapeno Au Gratin.

Ocean Prime Dallas Location

Ocean Prime Dallas is located in spacious surroundings at Rosewood Court, 2101 Cedar Springs Road in Dallas’ trendy Uptown district. The Dallas restaurant is the only one of the 16 Cameron Mitchell restaurant/lounges in Texas. There are three in Florida and two in Denver, with one opening this fall in Kansas City. The others are located in Phoenix, AZ; Beverly Hills CA.; Chicago IL; Columbus OH; DC; Indianapolis IN; NYC; Boston MA; Detroit MI; and Philadelphia PA.

Please call 214-965-0440 for reservations, or for additional information about Ocean Prime Dallas.