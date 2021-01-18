Promise of Peace farm joins Trinity Groves

Share via: 0 Shares 0





The Promise of Peace Farm, staffed by youth interns and community volunteers, recently joined forces with Trinity Groves. The small La Bajada Farm is located on the western edge of the Trinity Groves complex, and grows a variety of seasonal ingredients without chemicals. Their seasonal produce is shared with the community.

Trinity Groves, known for creating some of the most exciting dining concepts in Dallas, is always searching for fresh ingredients. As people become more connected to their food sources and increasingly careful about what goes into their bodies, Trinity Groves welcomes the Promise of Peace farm, located just off Singleton Blvd.

The farm’s ingredients are used in the Promise of Peace program’s “Soup It Forward” kits each month. Fresh produce, broth and instructions are given to families in need, so they can make nourishing meals at home. La Bajada Farm also hosts volunteer opportunities, growing classes and garden tours.

Promise of Peace Farms

In addition to the La Bajada Farm, Promise of Peace has established and sustained 11 gardens across Dallas. A new veggie garden at the Belmont Hotel is included, and will provide produce for the new Belmont Room restaurant. The nonprofit organization’s mission is to create neighborhood and school food gardens, while providing nutritional and environmental educational opportunities for children and their families.

Promise of Peace feeds, connects and empowers local communities, and their gardens currently reach more than 5,000 families. The gardens also offer P.O.P. Harvest Boxes, which contain a variety of the season’s bounty. Boxes are available the first and third Sunday of each month. To order, please contact Elizabeth at 214-240-9220.

Saint Rocco’s will help spread the word about Promise of Peace while sharing its delicious food with Trinity Groves’ diners. A special P.O.P.-Up Pizza Night will be held at Saint Rocco’s every third Tuesday of the month. The first one kicks off on Jan. 19 from 5 – 8 p.m. Chef Jay Valley and his culinary team are creating delicious pizzas that utilize the fresh ingredients pulled straight from La Bajada Farm. Everyone is invited to come out for a taste of what’s growing right next door to Trinity Groves.

La Bajada Farm is located at 3106 Herbert Street. For more information, including volunteer opportunities, visit promiseofpeace.us. For more information on Trinity Groves, please visit trinitygroves.com.

