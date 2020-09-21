Cedar Hill ISD Sports Report 9/21

CEDAR HILL FOOTBALL
- The Cedar Hill High School Football Team will scrimmage Lancaster on Friday night at Lancaster. Lancaster, a Class 5A Program from the Best Southwest, was predicted by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football to win District 5A-6 (Division I this season).
- Per District and UIL rules, we have limited capacity at 50 percent. Face coverings and other social distancing guidelines are intact.
- The Longhorns are less than two weeks away from their season opener on October 2 against Arlington High at Globe Life Park (former home of the Texas Rangers). It will be the first time the Longhorns have taken the field at the home of a former professional sports team. Last season, they played at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas – the original home of the Dallas Cowboys.
CEDAR HILL VOLLEYBALL 2-0
- The Cedar Hill High School Volleyball Team is 2-0 after defeating Arlington Sam Houston, 25-12, 21-25, 25-23, 25-22. The Lady Longhorns defeated Garland, 3-2, in their season opener last Tuesday.
- Cedar Hill trailed Garland, 2-0, before winning, 3-2. NCAA Division I prospect Abrielle Jordan (senior) and Jamia Johnson (freshman) had 11 kills apiece. Senior Andrea Gonzalez finished with 25 assists and 12 digs. Junior Kennedie Adley had four aces.
- The Lady Longhorns swept Arlington Sam Houston at the varsity, JV and freshman levels.
- Cedar Hill has shown great improvement this season. They have nearly matched their 2019 win total.
- Cedar Hill will host Richardson (4-0) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to finish out a three-match homestand. Per District and UIL rules, we have limited capacity at 50 percent. Face coverings and other social distancing guidelines are intact.
- The Lady Longhorns will visit Weatherford at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and Richardson Pearce at Noon on Saturday.
CEDAR HILL TENNIS
- Cedar Hill won four matches during its season opener against Mansfield Lake Ridge last Tuesday.
- The next match will be on Tuesday, September 29 vs. Waco Midway at CHHS.
- The Tennis Match scheduled for this week vs Waco has been rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3 @ CHHS @10 a.m.
CEDAR HILL CROSS COUNTRY
- Collegiate High School senior Jorge Rodriguez finished eighth out 41 runners in the season opener last Wednesday in Midlothian.
- Rodriguez is one of several Collegiate scholars to compete in UIL Athletics for a Cedar Hill High School Team.
- The Cedar Hill Cross Country Teams visit Mansfield Timberview on Friday, Varsity will begin at 9:30 a.m. girls followed by boys – JV will run at 12:30 pm girls followed by boys – the races will take place at Mansfield Athletic Complex .