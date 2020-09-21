American Pickers Is Coming To Texas ISO Of Rusty Gold

Submit Your Collections For A Chance to Be On American Pickers

Have you ever watched American Pickers on the History channel? Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz are constantly exploring America’s collections looking for rusty gold. Almost as important as the newest discovery of an antique or rare item are the stories behind them. This November, American Pickers are coming to Texas and they want to know if you have something to share with them.

But, what about COVID-19? We understand that with the proliferation of COVID-19, we are all facing very uncertain times. We at American Pickers are taking the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming as outlined by the state and CDC. While we plan to be in Texas in November, we will continue to reschedule if conditions change for the worse. Regardless, we are excited to continue to reach the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking!

What are they looking for?

If you’re a fan of American Pickers you know Mike and Frank have their favorites. Old signs, vintage toys, oil cans, movie memorabilia and more. They’re willing to travel the back roads or the major highways to discover hidden treasure.

Private collections only, so no stores, flea markets, museums or anything open to the public. Mike & Frank are willing to get dirty and dig for the long lost antique in the corner of the barn or back of the attic.

AMERICAN PICKERS is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on History.The hit show follows Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.

Save

They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.

AMERICAN PICKERS is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send us your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: [email protected] or call 855-OLD-RUST.

facebook: @GotAPick

Save

Comments

comments