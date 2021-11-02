2021 Veterans Day Events Across The Best Southwest

Facebook

Veterans Day, a time to remember those who fought to provide the blanket of freedom under which we rest each day. Annually, we honor them with this special day set aside, a day that was challenged last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and no vaccine yet rolled out.

Now, however, cities and towns throughout America will be celebrating in person again, saluting those who fought for this country from the World Wars to Iraq and Afghanistan.

Here’s a rundown of what some area cities are doing:

Mansfield celebrates Veterans Day

The City of Mansfield not only has a day, but a complete week of tributes lined up to honor military veterans. The homage begins Friday, Nov. 5, with the unveiling of the Remembering Our Fallen traveling veterans memorial. The memorial will be open to the public 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Sunday, Nov. 7 at The LOT Downtown (110 S. Main).

The powerful display features 33 tribute towers that honor more than 5,000 veterans who have died since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Mansfield Veterans Memorial and Tribute Foundation sponsor the event.

“The City of Mansfield is both honored and proud to serve as the host for the traveling memorial,” Mayor Michael Evans said. “We wholeheartedly appreciate the service rendered by our nation’s veterans and we invite all to attend our annual Veterans Day Parade and Salute.”

Veterans Day Parade November 6

The week will also include the return of the Veterans Day Parade and Salute on Saturday, Nov. 6, following its cancellation in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will begin at 10 a.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church, 500 E. Dallas St. and will travel north on South Waxahachie Street before turning west on East Broad Street. From there, the parade travels north on Smith Street, then south on Main Street after a brief turn to the west onto East Oak Street, and finally, east on East Dallas Street, ending at the church.

Directly following the parade is the patriotic salute in front of The LOT Downtown, 110 S. Main St.

Veterans Art Show November 9

A special art show featuring original pieces created by veterans opens at 6 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Farr Best Theater, in collaboration with The Art Station. The works will remain on display throughout November.

Later that evening, a slate of musical performances featuring members of the Fort Worth Songwriters Association will celebrate Veterans Day. Each of the evening’s performers are military veterans, some of whom will perform original work.

“It has been so important to our city that we honor our veterans,” City Council Member Julie Short said. “I love that we have started putting signs in veterans’ yards, and I’m looking forward to the traveling memorial this year.

“It’s crucial that all generations understand the sacrifices made for our freedom, and we make that a priority here in the City of Mansfield.”

If you are unable to attend the parade, a link will be provided the afternoon of Nov. 6 following the parade. For more information on the weekend’s events, visit mansfieldtexas.gov/veteransday.

DeSoto Free Food For Veterans

The DeSoto Veterans Affairs Committee is partnering with the DeSoto Food Pantry to offer free food boxes to veterans and military families Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m.-noon. Distribution will be at the pantry, 400 N. Hampton Rd. To reserve a food box, call 972-230-9648.

Cedar Hill Celebrates Veterans With Breakfast and Lunch

The Cedar Hill Disabled American Veterans Chapter 240 is presenting a celebration on Thursday, Nov. 11 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Cedar Hill Government Center, 295 Uptown Blvd.

The event will include a veterans resource fair and claims clinic that will feature many veteran service organizations. There will also be a free continental breakfast, as well as a free lunch for veterans. Free flu shots will also be available.

Register at www.cedarhilltx.com/veterans.

Duncanville Veterans Day Resource Fair

The City of Duncanville and Dallas College are partnering for the Veterans Day Resource Fair happening Thursday, Nov. 11 at Armstrong Park, 100 James Collins Blvd. Active-duty military members, veterans, and their families, are invited to attend the event, which will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Members of the military will be honored and celebrated with live entertainment, food, a raffle, and vendors. Dallas College will share information on veterans-related education.

Other vendors will be on hand to help educate attendees on resources for health care, benefits, and employment.

Midlothian Veterans Tribute Dinner

All Midlothianites who have served in the country’s military are invited to the 12th Annual Veterans Tribute Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 11 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Midlothian Conference Center. This year’s event will return to in-person and will include a sit-down meal and time to visit and reminisce with new and old friends.

The event is free to veterans and one guest, but registration is required to attend. Supported by the Midlothian Community Development Corporation, the annual event is organized by a committee of veterans and the parks and recreation department staff.

To register, visit www.midlothian.tx.us/VeteransDinner. For questions, call 972-775-7177.

Grand Prairie

Like many others, the City of Grand Prairie is excited about a return to in-person celebration of this special day. The event is at 10 a.m. (gathering starts at 9:30) on Thursday, Nov. 11 at the Veterans Memorial, 925 Conover Dr.

This year’s Veterans Day event will be hosted in-person as well as live-streamed on the GrandFunGP Facebook page.

Waxahachie- Ellis County Veterans Appreciation Ceremony

The Ellis County Veterans Appreciation Ceremony is Saturday, Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. at the Waxahachie Civic Center, at the intersection of Highway 35E and U.S. 287.

The indoor ceremony will feature a classic swing band that will begin performing at 9:30 a.m. The veterans ceremony will begin at 10 a.m.