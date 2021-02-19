Food Pantry Locations This Weekend

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

Before this week’s snow storm many Texans needed help with finding food. Now, several days without power, many have experienced difficulty locating food in grocery stores. The supply chain has experienced disruption due to weather and road conditions. Here’s the list of food distribution sites in our area for this weekend.

DeSoto Food Distribution

FOOD DISTRIBUTION THIS WEEKEND! 115 W. Beltline Rd. DeSoto TX 75115

Community Missionary Baptist Church in DeSoto in partnership with The Chocolate MINT Foundation will be hosting their food giveaway this weekend.

9-11am or until all boxes are gone

The boxes contain protein, vegetables, dried rice, canned vegetables, eggs, box cereal etc.

Fort Worth Emergency Food Distribution

If this week’s storms have left you needing food assistance, the Tarrant Area Food Bank has several emergency food box distributions in the coming days:

Friday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2-4 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 21, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All three distributions will be at Herman Clark Stadium, 5201 C.A. Roberson Blvd., Fort Worth, TX 76119.

North Texas Food Bank Sites Saturday 2/20/2021

The North Texas Food Bank is hosting two special Mobile Pantry distributions this Saturday, February 20 to distribute pre-kitted meal boxes to help our community recover from this week’s winter storms. Distributions are being done on a first come, first serve basis. Unfortunately, no walk ups can be accommodated at either distribution.

UNT Dallas

1-3pm

7300 University Hills Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75241

Grace Church in Plano

2-4 pm

3301 Preston Rd.

Plano, TX 75093

If you would like to sign up to volunteer, visit our volunteer sign up page at: ntfb.volunteerhub.com/lp/mp/

Comments

comments