2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Comes To Globe Life Field

Las Vegas just got thrown…as Arlington, Texas is announced the 2020 location for the National Finals Rodeo. Texas has deep NFR roots, as it was the original home to the event from 1959 for the first three years. The ten day event has been held in Las Vegas since leaving Oklahoma City in 1985. According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, the event has an economic impact of an estimated $200 million every year. Due to coronavirus restrictions, the Thomas & Mack Center at UNLV can not accommodate this year’s event.

Wrangler NFR 2020 will take place Dec. 3-12, 2020, and fans can follow official PRCA updates throughout the event at www.prorodeo.com.

“We are so pleased to be at this amazing stadium for the most celebrated event on the rodeo calendar,” said George Taylor, chief executive officer of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA). “We are committed to delivering a spectacular event for our fans and we are thrilled to be in Texas for it.”

“We are excited for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo to take place this year at Globe Life Field,” said Allen Montgomery, Vice President General Manager, Wrangler Western Wear. “The health and safety of the fans, cowboys and cowgirls is of the highest priority, and we are grateful to the participating organizations for their work to put together a comprehensive plan that will allow everyone to enjoy a safe and fun event.”

Masks Will Be Required

“We are honored that the PRCA selected Globe Life Field to host the 2020 Wrangler Nationals Final Rodeo and are thrilled to be a small part of bringing this world-class event back to Texas,” said Neil Leibman, chief operating officer of the Texas Rangers. Globe Life Field officials have emphasized that recommended health and safety standards are being met. Safety measures will include a mask requirement at all times while inside Globe Life Field and there will be additional hand washing and sanitizing stations throughout the building.

“From cattle drives, museums and even the names of our professional sporting teams, our love of cowboy culture runs deep here in Tarrant County,” Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams said. “I can think of no better choice for the Super Bowl of rodeo than to be hosted here in the heart of North Texas. Arlington and Fort Worth have so many family friendly attractions and rich experiences to offer rodeo fans who will be traveling from across the country to cheer on these professional cowboys as they strive to set new records and achieve their American Dream in the arena.”

Fort Worth will host the PRCA Convention on November 30 to December 3, 2020, in addition to the Cowboy Christmas and a slew of other fan-favorite events.

Mayor Price Calls It A Win For Ft. Worth

“We are a rodeo city and we’ve roped a big one,” Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said. “The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo is an incredible win for our region and another example of how Fort Worth can host major events safely during this unprecedented time. This summer, Fort Worth has hosted major, national events in golf, racing and bull riding. Sporting events like the Wrangler NFR are a vital part of our visitor economy that creates jobs and supports our recovery.”

The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo is the season-ending championship event for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and is widely acknowledged to be the world’s premier rodeo, showcasing the very best cowboys, barrel racers and livestock in the world. A Major Events Reimbursement Program fund of $7.1 million has been established, based on the projected economic impact to the two communities resulting from increased tax revenue and spending associated with the event being held in Texas.

Governor Abbott’s Statement On Wrangler National Finals Rodeo

“We are proud to welcome the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, showcasing the very best competitors and livestock in the world, back to the Lone Star State,” said Governor Abbott. “Western sports have long been part of the Texas brand, and Texas fans will be thrilled to see these competitors back in the saddle after being bucked off by COVID-19. Texas is committed to working alongside our communities to ensure they have the tools needed to spur tourism, and grow jobs and their local economies. I congratulate the PRCA on selecting Arlington and Fort Worth, and on coming back home to Texas where the very first NFR was held.”

PRCA Background

The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is the oldest and biggest rodeo-sanctioning body in the world. The recognized leader in professional rodeo, the PRCA is committed to maintaining the highest standards in the industry in every area, from improving working conditions for contestants and monitoring livestock welfare to boosting entertainment value and promoting sponsors. The PRCA also proudly supports youth rodeo with educational camps and financial assistance to young standouts preparing to enter the professional ranks, as well as supporting allied organizations such as Tough Enough to Wear Pink, Miss Rodeo America, the American Quarter Horse Association and the ProRodeo Hall of Fame.

View more information about the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

Seats will be sold in groups of four with space between groups. Tickets for Wrangler NFR 2020 will go on sale to the public September 25, 2020 via texasrangers.com/NFR. Wrangler NFR Season Ticket holders will be invited to purchase tickets early beginning September 16, 2020.

