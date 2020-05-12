Red Oak HS Class of 2020 Graduation Ceremony at Globe Life Field

ROHS Seniors First 2020 Class To Graduate At Globe Life Field

RED OAK, TX- Red Oak High School Seniors have missed much of the final semester of high school due to COVID-19, but the district was determined to give them the best possible graduation this year.

“We have researched drive-ins, race tracks, stadiums, our own high school facilities but none matched the unique offer by the Texas Rangers and Globe Life Field to hold graduation for the Class of 2020 at the stadium,” stated Superintendent Brenda Sanford. “All while TEA and the state continue to alter what is allowed, how ceremonies must be conducted, and the rules of engagement. Once we heard Globe Life was a viable option, we quickly secured the first available time for our seniors.”

The first slot happened to be the last day in May – Sunday, May 31 with a 2:30 p.m. afternoon ceremony.

“We were looking for a May date since many graduates have new opportunities including work, camps, early college, and much more starting June 1,” continued Sanford. “The Board and I were ecstatic to share the news with a Facebook live post on May 9.”

The new ballpark, which has yet to see its first Rangers ballgame, will experience cheers when dozens of local high schools hold their graduation ceremonies at the stadium beginning May 29. District administration is working out dozens of details including the final ticket allotment per graduate, event flow, and more. Parking will be free and the stadium bag policy will be in effect.

The district MUST follow TEA guidelines for an outdoor ceremony which includes the screening of all guests for health concerns. Any individual who has a cough, fever, chills, shortness of breath, sore throat, diarrhea, muscle pain, headache, or has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, MUST NOT attend. The ceremony will be streamed LIVE through the web for all non-attending family members to view.

We are planning a Graduate Pick-Up day later in May to include programs, tickets, instructions, and other items and will send that information as soon as the date and time are decided.

“Our goal is to provide a wonderful ceremony in a safe, healthy environment. Thank you for your patience and we will send new details as soon as available,” said Sanford.

