Perot Museum Reopens Saturday With New Hours

Perot Museum Reopens With New Guidelines

DALLAS – With the safety of guests, staff and volunteers a top priority, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science will reopen its doors Saturday (Sept. 12) and Sunday (Sept. 13) with new public-health protocols, ticketing procedures, reduced hours and occupancy at no more than 25%.

Commencing the next weekend (Sept. 18), the Museum will then operate Fridays-Sundays for the foreseeable future. To ensure the best experience during preferred times and to manage capacity, guests are strongly encouraged to purchase timed-entry tickets now on sale in advance at perotmuseum.org.

The Perot Museum’s new safety standards align with those recently adopted by 60 other Dallas arts and culture organizations, as well as policies, protocols and requirements set by the CDC, state, city and county officials. The guidelines have been further reviewed by a top infectious disease expert and were adopted to assure patrons, staff, artists and volunteers that effective and thoughtful strategies and best practices are being implemented when doors reopen to the public. Measures will include the use of face masks, social distancing and contactless ticketing procedures.

Some Museum Areas Remain Closed

Additionally, some areas of the Museum will be temporarily closed, including the Moody Family Children’s Museum, The Hoglund Foundation Theater and a number of interactive activities. Closures will be regularly evaluated based on the lifting or reinstatement of CDC, state and local guidelines, so guests should check perotmuseum.org for the latest information.

“We have been working tirelessly to reopen, and our staff members are excited to get back to our educational mission of inspiring minds through nature and science,” said Dr. Linda Silver, Eugene McDermott Chief Executive Officer. “And while some areas and activities are temporarily closed, rest assured our five-level 180,000-square-foot museum offers plenty of discoveries around every corner.”

With a desire to make the Museum accessible for children and families from every corner of North Texas, Silver reminds visitors to take advantage of the Community Partners program, which provides $1 general admission to families enrolled in state or federally funded supplemental programs. Eligible military, first responders and educators also receive free admission.

The following procedures may evolve, so please check perotmuseum.org for updates.

TICKETING. The Museum will use timed entry for guests to accommodate the state-mandated requirements regarding occupancy. Guests are advised to purchase advance online tickets, which will guarantee their entry time and allow them easy access using the self-scanning entrance. Guests must arrive within an hour of their designated times. Only groups of 10 or less will be allowed to purchase tickets.

CONTACTLESS ENTRY. The Museum has established contactless ticket/phone scanners along with specific pathways for entering and exiting the building and the lobby. Physically abled guests will be directed to take escalators and stairs, since state guidelines limit the number of guests (including those with strollers) on elevators.

HEALTH REQUIREMENTS. Guests should not visit the Museum if sick. Guests ages 3 and older will be required to wear masks or some form of covering over their nose and mouth. Social distancing of at least 6 feet (or the average length of one velociraptor!) will be reinforced through abundant signage and staff encouragement (does not apply to families or groups that come together).

SANITATION MEASURES. Regular hand washing and the use of hand sanitizer is recommended. Restrooms have been modified with hands-free door devices and plentiful paper towels. (Hand dryers will be disabled.)

SAFETY MEASURES. Hand-sanitizing stations have tripled and will be easily accessible at key points in the Museum. Digital and onsite signage will replace printed brochures. Highly visible, professional cleaning teams will disinfect exhibit halls, main spaces and restrooms multiple times throughout the day.

EMPLOYEE/VOLUNTEER/VENDOR SAFETY. All employees, volunteers and vendors will be required to wear face masks and have daily temperature checks upon entering the building. Prior to reopening, staff and volunteers will undergo extensive training regarding safety, public health and operational measures.

MEMBERS. Member-only hours will be offered from 9-10 a.m. Saturdays and 10-11 a.m. Sundays. Memberships starts at $95 for two adults and $130 for a family (with children 2-17).

HOURS. For opening weekend (Sept. 12-13), the Museum will open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Beginning Sept. 18, the Museum will operate from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays.

TICKETS. Beginning today, timed-entry tickets may be purchased online and in advance at perotmuseum.org. While online ticket purchase is highly recommended, a limited number of tickets will be sold on site, based on availability. Guests can purchase tickets on site through limited self-service digital options, and a concierge will be available for special circumstances. NOTE: Tickets purchased on site may sell out or entry time might be delayed, and guests will be required to wait outdoors until their entry time.

Museum general admission is $20 for adults (13-64), $13 for youth (2-12) and $18 for seniors (65+). General admission is free for members. Children under 2 are always free.

COMMUNITY PARTNERS PROGRAM/DISCOUNTS. The Community Partners program provides $1 general admission to families enrolled in state or federally funded supplemental programs. Eligible military, first responders and educators also receive free admission. For discount details, learn more at perotmuseum.org/discounts.

The Perot Museum is located at 2201 N. Field Street in Dallas, Texas. For parking information and other details, visit perotmuseum.org or call 214-428-5555.

