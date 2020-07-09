TLC Tropical-a Family Owned Duncanville Restaurant

Cedar Hill residents John F. Conway Sr. and his granddaughter, Tianna Conway, recently opened TLC Tropical restaurant in Duncanville. The family-owned restaurant is located at 700 South Cockrell Hill Road in Duncanville.

Conway Sr. is also the owner of Tropical Moon Delight LLC, a margarita company based in Cedar Hill. The company services a number of Dallas and Tarrant County cities with frozen Margarita machines, beverages, and bartenders for special events.

COVID-19 Restrictions

Tianna said, “I have always wanted to open a business with my initials in the name. With my grandfather owning a Margarita business, when the opportunity came for us to help a family friend out with closing her daiquiri shop, we decided to open TLC Tropical.”

“We hope to be able to have a grand opening, and do a lot of things once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted,” Tianna said. “We want to have family movie nights, karaoke night, a DJ night, and a luau night with hula dancing and Hawaiian food when restaurant capacity goes to 100%.”

While the restaurant is open for both indoor dining and pickup or delivery service, the state’s regulations due to the pandemic have kept occupancy at 50%.

TLC Tropical Menu

TLC Tropical’s special menu items that are most popular with customers are wings, loaded baked potatoes, catfish, pork chop baskets, and pork chop sandwiches. They also serve a variety of salads, burgers, chicken, links, and BBQ along with sides. A Kids Menu is also available.

Their most popular beverages are Daiquiris 420, (Amaretto and pineapple), plus Hendog, a Hennessy wine daiquiri that no one else carries. In-house drinks are priced from $5-$8, or by the pint ($8), quart ($10.50), or gallon ($30) to go. Wine varieties includes Zinfandel and Merlot. Other Daiquiri flavors are strawberry, Pina Colada, High Octane, Peach, and Hypnotic.

Specialty Drinks

House specialty drinks made with wine include Grenade Launcher, Ooh TLC, Just for You, Orange Dreamsicle, and Hypnotic. Non-alcoholic drinks ranging from soft drinks to lemonade and Slushies are also available.

TLC Tropical is open seven days a week. Monday hours are 4-9 p.m.; Tuesday, 3-9 p.m.; Wed., 4-9 p.m.; and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Thurs., Friday, and Saturday. They open from 2-9 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information about TLC Tropical, call 469-868-6031 or visit their website for complete menu and updates at TLCTropical.com.

Save

Comments

comments