The Temptations & The Four Tops at Statler Ballroom March 4

Motown legends The Temptations and The Four Tops perform at the Statler Ballroom March 4. Berry Gordy’s Motown Records helped put soul music on the global map. North Texans can take a look back on this influential period in American music at the Statler Ballroom, where the Motown artists released their biggest hits back in the day.

The Statler Ballroom opened in 1956, and artists like The Jackson 5, Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Bob Hope, Cher, Perry Como, Luci & Desi Arnaz, and Jerry Lee Lewis have played there. The iconic space reopened in 2017, and boasts retro-forward, mid-twentieth century design and added amenities.

Doors open at 8 p.m. and the concert starts at 9 p.m. Tickets for this dynamic night of music start at $69, with VIP seating for $129, available at TheStatlerDallas.com/concerts. Expand your experience by booking a stay at the historic hotel. Packages include a guest room, general admission tickets and valet parking.

Vanilla ice Headlines Nineties Party

Find your inner ‘90s with some of the decade’s most memorable music icons on April 15. The Statler is hosting a property-wide ‘90s party in The Statler Ballroom and through all its restaurants and bars.

Grammy nominated Vanilla Ice brings back famous hits such as Ice, Ice Baby, Play That Funky Music, Ninja Rap and others. Opening for Vanilla Ice will be special guest Young MC, whose Grammy award winning Bust a Move topped the charts in 1989.

Early bird tickets for the show start at $39 for a single ticket, and $130 for a 4-pack of tickets (early bird pricing expires on 2/28). Following the early bird pricing, standard general admission tickets will be $49 and a 4-pack of tickets will be $160. Tickets at the door will be $59.

VIP Lounges for Statler Ballroom

VIP lounges for 8 people include two bottles of spirits and two bottles of wine or champagne for $1,500. Four person lounges include one bottle of spirits and one bottle of wine or champagne for $750.Scout at the Statler will feature a 90’s costume contest, drink specials and entertainment from 7 p.m. until close. Partygoers can take advantage of fun retro arcade games, bowling, and other activities. Prizes will be awarded for the best costume.

Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge at The Statler will feature a Latin Pop Late-Night Party. Live entertainment includes Latin hits from the ‘90s, dancing and themed drink specials from 9 p.m. until close. Hotel packages that include general admission tickets, valet parking, and guest room can be booked at TheStatlerDallas.com/concerts.