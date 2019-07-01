“A Little Night Music” Presented By Theatre Frisco

Theatre Frisco presents “A Little Night Music” July 26 – August 11. Stephen Sondheim’s hit musical is the winner of four Tony® Awards. Set in Sweden in 1900, “A Little Night Music” explores the tangled web of affairs of an actress and the men who love her. With both chaos and hilarity as the result.

The award-winning musical features a memorable score that includes the beloved classic, “Send in the Clowns.” The score is performed by a live orchestra. Neal Whitmore directs the Theatre Frisco production, and Karen Raehpour stars as Desirée Armfelt.

“I’ve been doing auditions in the DFW area for over 30 years, and every now and then, a new face pops up that makes you say wow! This was the case with Karen,” says Whitmore. “My first question to her was, ‘Why don’t I know you?’ Then I looked at her resume and saw credits from Chicago and L.A. Sometimes it seems, the right person just falls into your lap. We are fortunate that Karen has reentered the theatre scene after a hiatus. “A Little Night Music” has been a bucket list show for me to direct for several years, and this cast will help surpass all my expectations,” Whitmore said.

A Little Night Music Cast Members

The full cast of “A Little Night Music” features Karen Raehpour as Desiree Armfedlt, Barbara Catrett as Madame Armfeldt, Sara Massoudi as Frederika Armfeldt, John wenzel as Frederik Armfeldt, Rae Hillman as Anne Egerman, Eric Feldman as Henrik Egerman, Robin Clayton as Petra, M. Shane Hurst as Count Carl-Magnus Malcolm, Andi Allen as Countess Charlotte Malcolm, Dillon Hanson as Frid, Aaron Gallagher as Mr. Erlanson, Rachel Davies as Mrs. Anderssen, Gabriel Ethridge as Mr. Lindquist, Camille Skype as Mrs. Nordstrom, and Gabie Hocson as Mrs. Segstrom.

Performances

All performances will be held at Theatre Frisco, 8004 N. Dallas Pkwy, Suite 200, Frisco, 75032)Friday 7/26, Saturday 7/27, Friday 8/2, Friday 8/9 and Saturday 8/10 at 8 p.m.; Sunday 7/28, Saturday 8/3, Sunday 8/4, Saturday 8/10, and Sunday 8/11 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults, $23 for seniors and veterans, and $15 for active duty military, teachers, and students. Tickets can be purchased at the Box Office by calling 972-370-2266, or online.

Theatre Frisco has been producing top-notch live theatre since 1985. Theatre Frisco produces four shows every year, each with a three-week run, in its black box theater in the Frisco Discovery Center. Season tickets and memberships are available.

