Free DSO Concert at Music Hall at Fair Park

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra (DSO) will perform a free concert for the community at the Music Hall at Fair Park March 2. Fabio Luisi will conduct the orchestra for the concert, as they perform a selection of well-known classics.

The program includes the following selections: FRANZ VON SUPPÉ Overture to Light Calvary; JOHANN STRAUSS JR. Pizzicato Polka; WILLIAM GRANT STILL Festive Overture; COPLAND “Hoe-Down” from Rodeo; and KEVIN DAY Lightspeed: Fanfare for Orchestra.

Other selections include ROSSINI Overture to Guillaume Tell [William Tell]; ELGAR Military March No. 1 in D Major from Pomp and Circumstance; SAINT-SAËNS “Bacchanale” from Samson and Delilah”; JESSIE MONTGOMERY Strum; BERNSTEIN Overture to Candide; JOHANN STRAUSS JR. Thunder and Lightning Polka’ and STRAUSS Radetzky March.

DSO on the Go Chamber Series

DSO ON THE GO

A number of concerts are planned throughout the community by the DSO on the Go Chamber Series in March. DSO on the GO chamber concerts place the DSO musicians center stage for these small, intimate performances.

March 5-6, Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church, 9800 Preston Road in Dallas. Concert features Lydia Umlauf and Mariana Cottier-Bucco (violin); Xiaohan Sun (viola); Jennifer Choi (cello); Kevin Finamore and Elmer Churampi (trumpet); Haley Hoops (horn); Barry Hearn (trombone); and Matt Good (tuba). For more information visit the PHPC website.

UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS

At the UNT Recital Hall, 415 Avenue C in Denton. The concert features Eunice Keem (violin); Sarah Kienle (viola); Kari Kettering (cello); and Steven Harlos (piano). For more information please visit the UNT website.

Esperanza Spalding in Concert is March 6 at ANNETTE STRAUSS SQUARE, 2403 Flora Street in Dallas. The DSO presents four-time GRAMMY® winner Esperanza Spalding in a stunning one-night-only performance in Annette Strauss Square. Join us under the stars and city lights of the Arts District for an unforgettable night of musical exploration. This concert does not feature the Dallas Symphony Orchestra.

An Evening with Renée Elise Goldsberry

Performances by the original Angelica Schuyler from “Hamilton,” Renee Elise Goldsberry, are offered by DSO Pops Series March 11-13. The Tony Award® winner will perform Broadway, pop, and soul music on the Meyerson Symphony Center stage.

Musical selections from ‘Hamilton,” “Rent,” and “The Lion King” will be featured, along with songs by Aretha Franklin, Curtis Mayfield, Bob Dylan, and more.

Evening performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday an Saturday (March 11 and 12), with a matinee at 3 p.m. Sunday, (March 13).

Ticket prices for all performances start at $36. For more information please visit dallassymphony.org.