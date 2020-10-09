Historic Hotel Paso del Norte, Opens After Multi-Million-Dollar Renovation

The elegance of 1912 lives on amidst the mountains of El Paso

(El Paso, TX) October 8, 2020 – The doors to 1912 are reopening with the highly anticipated renovation of the historic Hotel Paso del Norte, Autograph Collection. After nearly four years and a multi-million-dollar renovation, the 351-room luxury hotel is welcoming locals and travelers to a destination where modern-day luxury inhabits a setting of history and culture. Here, panoramic views of the Franklin Mountains and terraces that overlook the glow of the Mexican border provide a distinct sense of place. Amidst birdcage light fixtures, inspired lounge areas offer retreats, while a thriving culinary scene bursts to life with El Paso’s most extensive list of wines and tequilas, and each room offers a private world of leisure.

“Once in a great while, you happen upon a place that captures time and everything that is good about life,” said Carlos Sarmiento, General Manager of Hotel Paso del Norte, Autograph Collection. “That’s the feeling people experience at Hotel Paso del Norte. Here, everything that is good about life abounds: impeccable architecture, exquisite dining and drinks, friendly people, and the comforts of luxurious amenities. It’s not just an escape, it’s a celebration of living.”

“Showplace of the Southwest”

Hotel Paso del Norte’s story aligns with that of the region. Originally opened on Thanksgiving Day in 1912, the hotel was known as the “Showplace of the Southwest.” It was the vision of prominent local businessman, Zack White, to create a first-class hotel that would attract people to the Southwest. He partnered with Trost & Trost Architects of El Paso and Andrews & Company of New York to put form to his vision, ultimately creating a destination that has stood the test of time.

Guests in the early 20th century would drink libations while watching the Mexican Revolution from the hotel’s storied 10th floor. Today, travelers and locals savor the hotel’s elegance while exploring the charms of downtown El Paso or conducting business at the neighboring Judson F. Williams Convention Center. While the hotel is a business, leisure, dining, and event venue unto itself, it is also walkable to entertainment venues, a minor league ballpark, museums, additional restaurants, parks, and the downtown streetcar system.

Lavish amenities include the 10th-floor rooftop pool, boutique, cigar bar, fitness center, and upcoming spa that includes a state-of-the-art salt therapy room. Adding to the elegance are beautifully preserved features that flourish throughout the hotel such as a Tiffany-style, stained-glass dome ceiling that reaches 25 feet in diameter. In the hotel’s front plaza stands an eight-foot, restored bronze statue of Mexican General Pancho Villa welcoming U. S General John J. Pershing—a nod to the history of the region.

Dome Bar Offers Pre-Prohibition Style Cocktails

The hotel’s signature offering is a distinct culinary scene. Drink and dining options capture the defining flavor of El Paso with pre-prohibition style cocktails in its famous Dome Bar, enchiladas rolled with handmade tortillas at Sabor, hand-cut steaks and a world-class wine list at 1700° Steak House, and house-made gelato and freshly made baked items at Dulce. Menus will evolve throughout the year to offer seasons’ best from the Texas mountain and basin region.

Hotel Paso del Norte’s centuries-old tradition of hosting the city’s finest meetings and events will also continue into the next century. 33,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space includes a private board room, private dining spaces, and elegant ballrooms with old-world décor with original chandeliers.

To ensure the utmost amenities in safe dining and travel, Hotel Paso del Norte is among the world’s first hotels to open with a virus-killing air filtration system. Its state-of-the-art Plasma Air system has been shown to kill 99% of bacteriophage in the air after 10 minutes of use. Common areas, bars, restaurants, hallways, ballrooms, meeting rooms, spa and fitness rooms, and all guest rooms utilize the filtration system.

