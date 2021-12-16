DFW Area Holiday Hotel Packages

Facebook

Several Dallas-Fort Worth hotels are offering special holiday and New Year’s Eve packages to tempt travelers as well as locals looking for a fun staycation. The new Virgin hotel in Dallas Design District is offering 25% discounts plus the chance to upgrade to Richard’s (Branson) Penthouse for bookings before Jan. 3, 2022.

Ring in 2022 at Virgin Hotels Dallas with 20% off your stay and a complimentary bottle of champagne to toast the New Year. They even provide a hangover kit to help with recovery the morning after.

The Floor is Yours

This especially festive offer is perfect for someone with a large family or a lot of friends to entertain. Each room on the 14th floor can be yours for $12,000. The offer includes a bottle of champagne for each room plus complimentary tickets to the NYE party on the 4th floor. For an additional $5,000, pay $17,000 and enjoy a two-hour premium bar. Treat your guests on the 14th floor to a pre-party celebration. Better hurry and contact the sales team to book this offer, though; it expires on Dec. 17.

Another fun offer from Virgin Dallas invites you to try a Suite Experience. Book a night in Sir Richard’s flat and enjoy a Chef’s Tasting for two at the plush Commons Club. For information, visit virginhotelsdallas.com.

AC Hotel Fort Worth Downtown

AC Hotel hosts “A New Year in Hollywood,” its second annual New Year’s Eve soiree. Centered around the timeless glamour of Hollywood, say goodbye to 2021 in the heart of downtown Fort Worth.

With four distinct areas to ring in the New Year, AC Hotel Fort Worth rolls out the red carpet with overnight accommodations, live music, NYE favors, late-night bites, beer and wine with a cash bar for cocktails and a champagne toast.

Hollywood Backlot

The Hollywood Backllot on the first floor features North Texas’ own Mix Tape on the main stage. The AC Lounge transforms into the iconic Frolic room where guests will enjoy music by singer-songwriter Robert Redwine. For those looking for a nostalgic experience of a Hollywood theatre, Grauman’s Theatre with DJ Late Night Recovery will have traditional concessions, including cotton candy, popcorn, box candy, hot dogs and nachos. At 10 p.m., guests will want to make their way to the Brown Derby ultra-lounge, as it opens with candlelit views of Downtown Fort Worth.

The party package provides accommodations for two guests who must be 21 years of age with a valid ID.

AC Hotel Fort Worth Downtown opened in 2020, and features 252 rooms in a 16-story building that combines classic modern design with its European soul and Spanish roots. Guests can experience a European-style breakfast, signature cocktails, tapas and shareable plates from a curated menu. For information, visit marriott.com/hotels/travel/dfwac-ac-hotel-fort-worth-downtown.