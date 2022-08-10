Salter Ready for The Next Chapter at TCU

Facebook

Football Runs In The Family

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Cedar Hill High School rising senior Kylan Salter discovered a lesson that many people don’t learn until much later.

Salter, 16, learned that you discover your real friends by their actions.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound senior was one of the most highly recruited prep linebackers in the Metroplex.

On April 9, Salter said he tore his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) at a football camp, which required surgery just before Memorial Day Weekend.

“After my injury, TCU was the most consistent school,” Salter said. “They never gave up on me.”

Salter verbally committed to the Horned Frogs Class of 2027 last month.

He believes that this group of recruits, under new head coach Sonny Dykes, can return the Horned Frogs to prominence. TCU won three consecutive Mountain West Conference championships between 2009-2011, plus a Rose Bowl Victory over Wisconsin.

They captured their first-ever Big 12 Championship in 2014.

“We have some of the best talent, and when I look at the game film of my future teammates, I know we can turn the program around, while winning a lot of bowl games,” Salter said.

Salter also said playing his home games at Amon G. Carter Stadium – just 33.2 miles northwest of Cedar Hill – was a large factor in his decision.

“Knowing my family could be at every game was important,” Salter said.

Salter said the rehabilitation from the injury is going well, but he unfortunately won’t be able to suit up for Cedar Hill this season.

“Every moment from last season seems like a highlight when I look back – I’m not taking anything for granted anymore,” Salter said. “After all of the hard work I put on, it was heartbreaking that I couldn’t play.”

He’ll do everything he can to help his teammates and coaches, from the sidelines and plans on graduating from CHHS in December to enroll at TCU in January.

“I want to go ahead and get to college, start working and learning about TCU,” Salter said.

Salter plans to study Criminal Justice at TCU. On the gridiron, he said he’ll have to learn a new defensive set in Dykes’ 3-3-5.

Salter was a sophomore on the 2020 Cedar Hill Junior Varsity Team, when his older brother, Kaiden, led the Longhorns Varsity to the UIL Class 6A Division II State Championship Game. Salter was promoted to varsity during the playoffs but didn’t play in any of the games.

“I’ve always wanted to play with or against my brother,” Salter said.

Kaiden Salter enters his sophomore year as a quarterback at Liberty University in Virginia.

Salter isn’t sure if he’ll play or redshirt in 2023. The Horned Frogs are scheduled to open that season by hosting Colorado.