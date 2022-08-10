Bodywerks Dallas Hosts First Responders For Extrication Training

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Training focused on when, where and how to cut on newer vehicles with high strength steel, sophisticated safety systems and high voltage batteries

DALLAS (August 10, 2022) – Park Place BodyWerks Dallas recently hosted 40 firefighters from Flower Mound, Double Oak, DFW Airport, Celina, Wichita Falls and the North Texas Regional Airport to teach the latest emergency extrication procedures for newer electric and hybrid vehicles.

“This was the first time we have hosted an event like this for first responders and it was a huge success,” said Eric McKenzie, Park Place Bodywerks Director. “Firefighters must have access to training that can help crash victims and also keep them safe when working an accident.”

In conjunction with the National Auto Body Council and USAA, Park Place BodyWerks gave firefighters and first responders the rare opportunity to practice and hone their skills on late model vehicles with lighter weight, high strength steels, sophisticated electronics and multiple airbag systems.

Advances in technology have made today’s vehicles much safer for passengers but first responders often face challenges preventing further injuries to accident victims or themselves due to the complexities of the new technology. Knowing specifically where and how to efficiently cut and extricate can make the difference in saving precious minutes and even saving lives.

The first responders obtained information on where to cut and pry on vehicles in a variety of accident scenarios. In addition, the first responders received training on new metals and how to deal with them while extricating victims from an accident scene. More importantly, they had the opportunity for hands-on experience working on the vehicles individually and as a team.

BodyWerks Dallas is located 6120 Peeler Street, off Lemmon Avenue near Love Field Airport in Dallas. BodyWerks services all vehicle makes and models, and specializes in the body care & collision repair of top luxury brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Porsche, Bentley, Jaguar, Maserati, Rolls-Royce, Lotus, McLaren, Sprinter and Land Rover.

Park Place Dealerships was founded in 1987 and has been engaged in the community through its support of the arts, medical research, children’s advocacy, and education. Park Place employs more than 1,400 members and operates eight full-service dealerships representing luxury brands including Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volvo, Jaguar, and Land Rover. Park Place BodyWerks Collision Centers in Fort Worth and Dallas, and the Park Place Auto Auction, round out the company’s offerings. Park Place was acquired in 2020 by Asbury Automotive Group, Inc., a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Duluth, GA. For more information about Park Place Dealerships, visit parkplace.com.