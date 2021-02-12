Rachel Proctor Sworn In As DeSoto Mayor; Hughes As Councilmember

Share via: 0 Shares 0





DeSoto Council Thanks Mayor Pro Tem Moore

It was cold, rainy and dreary outside, but inside DeSoto City Hall and Council Chambers it was the continuation of an era of success with warmth, comradery, and a bright future envisioned for the city as Rachel Proctor returned to guide the city as the Mayor and Letitia Hughes embarked on a new path as city councilmember, Place 7, on Thursday evening.

The special meeting began with a special video tribute to outgoing Mayor Pro-Tem Kenzie Moore III. It continued with City Secretary Kisha Morris Perkins canvassing the election, announcing that Ms. Proctor was victorious with 60.68% of the vote and Ms. Hughes winning with 57.45% of the vote.

Councilperson Candice Quarles detailed a long list of Mr. Moore’s accomplishments over his years in DeSoto culminating in his time as acting Mayor after the passing of “a giant in our community” Curtistene McCown. She presented Moore with an Eagle statuette.

Moore then thanked the sitting council and those in his life that helped him. He emphasized that he will not disappear from civic life.

A New Mayor Is Sworn In

Amber Givens, Judge of the 282nd District Court, administered the oath of office.

Proctor’s remarks were both inspiring and brief. She first thanked the voters of DeSoto. And she said that to be able to represent the voters was a high honor.

She continued by thanking her mother, who held her dad’s bible for her during the signing in. Then she thanked everyone who worked with her during the campaign. Proctor said she especially wanted to recognize the service of Ms. McCowan and Mr. Moore.

She spoke emotionally about her father being there to witness her being sworn in after her initial 2013 election. And noted that she was standing on the shoulders of a giant.

Future Of DeSoto

“I will be working from day one to be accountable to the constituents, bringing us all together to increase citywide collaboration and communicating with you in new ways to make sure each one of you is seen, heard, and supported by city leadership. I’m excited to join the efforts of our current council, our city manager, and our staff as we continue to work to address the needs of our residents, our businesses and our faith community, those most impacted by this pandemic.”

“She continued, “I want you to know that I will never take this opportunity for granted because the choices we make as your representatives are the ones that you have to live with.”

“I pledge that we will raise the standard for everyone in this city … there is going to be a new level of accountability to you the residents. A new level of transparency, and a new level of collaboration and a new level of possibilities.”

She concluded with a quote from Niccolo Machiavelli, “Make no small plans for they have no power to stir the soul.” In concluding, she asked for citizens prayers and involvement, and support.

Ms. Hughes accepted her new position issuing the following statement:

“Good evening … .look at ALL my new friends I see out here and those who are watching. Thank you.”

“I am not one who has had political aspirations, but I am thankful that I listened to God when He said ‘Go, you have another work to do for others.’

“Thank you Xavier for the love, support and encouragement. When you have peace at home, it propels you.”

“Thanks to my team, my heartbeats my children Marcus and Briget who are here, Briana and Princeton who are working and home with the children, my daughter in law Christa, my sister Lajuana, my nephew Trevor and two of the most precious grandsons in the world, Cairo and Deuce.”

“There were so many others who helped us as we started out of the running blocks. Thank you!”

To everyone who voted, thank you for your trust and confidence in me. I am humbled and eternally grateful and I want you to know that I brought my book because I am excited and ready to learn, grow and serve you. Thank you!”

