State Rep Carl O. Sherman Takes Part In Wreath Removal at D/FW National Cemetery

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

A Day of Service, Removing Wreaths From DFW National Cemetery

DALLAS – State Representative Carl O. Sherman (D-109) took part in helping remove holiday wreaths at Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas late last month.

The wreath program is part of the larger organization called Wreaths Across America.

“In honor of #MLKDay of Service, my staff and I volunteered with Wreaths Across America,” Representative Sherman said. “Wreaths Across America honors veterans by laying remembrance wreaths on the graves of fallen heroes.”

Last year it took those who came out to remove the wreaths about two hours to remove 43,400 wreaths that had been laid on the graves.

This year the wreaths, which had been placed on the graves on December 18, 2020 were removed more quickly as volunteers came around to collect the wreaths throughout the large cemetery

‘We Stand and Fall Together’

“I would like to reiterate that the men and women who served in the Air Force, Army, Marines and Navy are buried together side by side as one army,” Representative Sherman said. “They fought in different uniforms on different battlefields, but they were fighting for the same country. We could learn a lot from these men and women of valor by remembering that we stand and fall together.”

While removing the garlands that laid at D/FW National Cemetery, Representative Sherman also had the chance to talk to a few of the servicemen and servicewomen as they shared their stories.

“Standing there and reading the names of the heroes resting reminded me how truly connected we are,” Sherman concluded. “This was beautiful, just to be a part of this sanctimonious event gathering the wreaths of our men and women who served our country. It was about relationships as you read on the gravestones. When it all comes down to the end I think we really have a lot we can learn – even from the National Cemetery.”

Comments

comments