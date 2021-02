Share via: 0 Shares 0





The Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association voted the road drama NOMADLAND as the best film of 2020. As a voting member of DFWFCA, I’m happy to release the results of our 27th annual critics’ poll that were announced today. DFWFCA members have spent many hours in front of a screen–either a laptop, PC, (and a lucky few watching a large screen in a secluded movie theater) to choose our favorites. Here is a complete list of award winners, with choices listed in order of votes received.

BEST PICTURE

Winner: NOMADLAND

Runners-up: PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN (2); THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 (3); MINARI (4); ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI (5); MANK (6); MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM (7); SOUND OF METAL (8); DA 5 BLOODS (9); FIRST COW (10)

BEST ACTOR

Winner: Chadwick Boseman, MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

Runners-up: Riz Ahmed, SOUND OF METAL (2); Gary Oldman, MANK (3); Delroy Lindo, DA 5 BLOODS (4); Anthony Hopkins, THE FATHER (5)

BEST ACTRESS

Winner: Carey Mulligan, PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

Runners-up: Frances McDormand, NOMADLAND (2); Viola Davis, MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM (3); Vanessa Kirby, PIECES OF A WOMAN (4); Andra Day, THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY (5)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Winner: Daniel Kaluuya, JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

Runners-up: Leslie Odom Jr., ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI (2); Sacha Baron Cohen, THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 (3); Bill Murray, ON THE ROCKS (4); Paul Raci, SOUND OF METAL (5)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Winner: Amanda Seyfried, MANK

Runners-up: Youn Yuh-jung, MINARI (2); Helena Zengel, NEWS OF THE WORLD (3); Maria Bakalova, BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM (4); Olivia Colman, THE FATHER (5)

BEST DIRECTOR

Winner: Chloe Zhao, NOMADLAND

Runners-up: Emerald Fennell, PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN (2); Regina King, ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI (3); David Fincher, MANK (4); Aaron Sorkin, THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 (5)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Winner: MINARI

Runners-up: ANOTHER ROUND (2); THE LIFE AHEAD (3); LA LLORONA (4); MARTIN EDEN (5)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Winner: TIME

Runners-up: DICK JOHNSON IS DEAD (2); BOYS STATE (3); THE DISSIDENT (4); CRIP CAMP (5)

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Winner: SOUL

Runner-up: WOLFWALKERS

BEST SCREENPLAY

Winner: Emerald Fennell, PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

Runner-up: Aaron Sorkin, THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Winner: Joshua James Richards, NOMADLAND

Runner-up: Erik Messerschmidt, MANK

BEST MUSICAL SCORE

Winner: Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, MANK

Runner-up: James Newton Howard, NEWS OF THE WORLD

RUSSELL SMITH AWARD

(best low-budget or cutting-edge independent film)

Winner: MINARI

Due to adjusted eligibility guidelines for this year, films released through Feb. 28, 2021, were considered in all categories. The Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association consists of 32 broadcast, print and online journalists from throughout North Texas. For more information, visit dfwcritics.com or follow us on Facebook or Twitter @dfwfilmcritics.

