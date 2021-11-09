Pony Up Duncanville to honor four former Panthers

Facebook

Southern Methodist University (SMU) Athletics invites football fans from the City of Duncanville to attend their home game on Nov. 13 vs. Central Florida. Everyone is invited to come out and show support for four former Duncanville High School standouts. The players are Terrance Newman, #1, a Senior, Defensive Tackle; Roderick Daniels Jr, #13, Freshman Wide Receiver; Jadarius Thursby, #36. A Freshman Defensive Back; and Tre Siggers, #4, a Senior Running Back for the SMU Mustangs.

SMU Athletics invites all football fans and supporters from the city to attend this special game. Halftime activities will feature an on-field recognition of Mayor Barry L. Gordon and Duncanville ISD Superintendent Marc Smith. Duncanville HS head football coach Reginald Samples coached all four of the former players.

Coach Samples has a 300-86-2 career record as a high school football coach, and was named 2019 National Coach of the Year by USA Today. he led the Panthers to the State Championship game in 2018 and again in 2019.

Sign Up Link

A signup link for tickets is available on the City of Duncanville website. The first 100 confirmed guests through this link will receive access to the Halftime Fan Tunnel, located directly on the field. Guests who fall within the first 100 will receive an email with additional information about where to meet and the exact experience logistics. SMU Athletics is excited to see Panther team supporters from the City of Champions, Duncanville Texas, come to the game and show support for these outstanding student athletes.

Tickets to the game are priced at $13, and will be delivered to your email 48 hours before the game with instructions on how to access your tickets. For any questions, please call the SMU Ticket Office at 214-SMU-GAME, or email [email protected]

The kickoff for the SMU vs Central Florida game will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 13, in the Gerald J Ford Stadium, 5800 Ownby Drive in Dallas.