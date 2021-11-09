Christmas Charcuterie Wreath Building Class at Cedar Hill Market

Facebook

Cedar Hill Market is hosting a Christmas Charcuterie Wreath Building class on December 5, after the success of their sold-out November Charcuterie Board class. The event will be followed by a sampling of products from Cedar Hill Market, and a wine tasting courtesy of Saviana Winery in Cedar Hill.

Owner Greg Ferguson of Cedar Hill Market said many customers have requested this class in the past, and he is happy the store is able to offer it now.

Ferguson said, “We found this amazingly talented woman that creates such beautiful and artistic charcuterie boards. A woman owned business fits in so well with our store since most of our vendors are woman owned. And Julie Denton from our local winery, Saviana Winery, is the perfect complement.”

Cedar Hill Market

Cedar Hill Market will host a Charcuterie class Dec. 5 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The class costs $65, and participants are required to register in advance. Come join us for some festive fun and learn how to create a Christmas charcuterie wreath. The class is about one hour, depending on how fast everyone is and how many questions they have. It includes a platter, artisanal cheeses, cured meats and all the accoutrements for $65 a person.

After the class, Cedar Hill Market and Saviana Winery present a tasting event, where participants can sample a variety of Saviana Wines and products from Cedar Hill Market! Please allow an additional 30 minutes for this.

Graze-A-Board

About three years ago, Jessica Sublet was searching for a new hobby.

Sublet says, “At the time, I was working for a major airline and I had some time on my hands. I was on Pinterest when I fell upon a cheese influencers page and I was immediately obsessed. I was saving all the pins of beautiful cheese boards and thought I need to try this. I’m half French and most gatherings involve cheese and wine!

A year later, my husband and I were hosting a few friends over and I decided I would make an Instagram worthy cheese board as an appetizer. Well, this cheese board was the centerpiece of conversation. After that, I had a few friends and family ask me to create the boards, and months later here we are.”

“I think what sets us apart from others is our attention to detail and our product selection. No two boards are ever the same. We provide a customized board for each individual, tailored for them. I am most proud of how our business has grown in the last year, and I’m excited for upcoming partnerships we are working on,” Sublet said.

Saviana Winery

When Julie Denton was young, her Great-Aunt Saviana would send her out to the yard, basket in hand, to pick whatever plums, peaches, apples, strawberries, and wild grapes happened to be ripe. The hand-picked fruits were pressed and placed into Saviana’s large ceramic demijohns where they eventually became Saviana’s famous fruit wine. On bottling day, neighbors, friends, and family would show up with homemade foods for a potluck while everyone pitched in to bottle – and taste – these country wine creations.

Though too young to drink the resulting wines herself, Julie distinctly remembers the sense of love and camaraderie on these special days. It is that sense of friendship and fun that she and her husband, Jeff Brown, hope to bring to Cedar Hill with their winery.

To register for the class at Cedar Hill Market, 208 Houston Street in historic downtown Cedar Hill, visit CedarHillMarket.com. For more information, please call 469-454-0699.