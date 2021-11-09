Hutchins City Administrator Resigns Unexpectedly

Facebook

EDC Director in Hutchins to step into interim CA position after Lewis unexpectedly resigns

HUTCHINS – Hutchins Economic Development Commission Director Guy Brown will take the reins in Hutchins as interim City Administrator when the current administrator Trudy Lewis leaves on December 6.

Mayor Mario Vasquez said he and other council members were caught “off guard” when Lewis suddenly resigned last week.

Lewis did not respond by press time with a statement regarding her decision to leave her position. She informed the mayor of her decision in a meeting last week.

Vasquez said, “As for as why she resigned, she told me it was time for her to move on.”

Lewis was the Hutchins City Administrator for five years. However, Brown knows the City of Hutchins well, as he has worked there in various capacities for the past 11 years.

“Trudy has done a great job leading the city in her time here,” Brown said. “During the past five years, the City of Hutchins has advanced further than any other time in the City’s history.”

Vasquez agreed Lewis was a part of creating structure in Hutchins as well as direction for the city’s growth.

As for what the city is looking for in regard to the next City Administrator it will begin with a candidate with a strong financial background along with strong administration skills.

“Hutchins is a unique city,” Vasquez said. “We manage a $28 million budget, we also split the Inland Port with our sister city Wilmer.”

Vasquez added Hutchins will not be in a hurry to rush to make a replacement decision.

“I am just going to care take the role for a couple of months until a new City Administrator is hired by the Council,” Brown concluded. “After a new administrator is selected, I will go back to Economic Development.”

There will be a Town Hall meeting this evening, Tuesday, November 9th from 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM at the Hutchins Community Center (500 W Hickman Street). Mayor Vasquez will be providing updates on several City initiatives.