PBR to Host Star-Studded 30th Anniversary Celebration on May 17 During 2023 World Finals in Fort Worth, Texas

Dirty 30 to be emceed by renowned comedian Larry the Cable Guy, musical performances headlined by Ryan Bingham and Chris Janson

Tickets on-sale now

FORT WORTH, Texas (March 14, 2023) – In commemoration of the PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) 30th anniversary, the organization today announced a star-studded party like no other, Dirty 30, to be held at Billy Bob’s in the iconic Fort Worth Stockyards on May 17 during the 2023 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast.

The Dirty 30 celebration will be emceed by legendary comedian Larry the Cable Guy, while featuring musical performances, headlined by former bull rider turned country music superstar Ryan Bingham and Chris Janson, Ultimate Bullfighters’ (UBF) Bulls Gone Wild Showcases and special addresses.

Net proceeds from PBR’s Dirty 30 will benefit the Special Operations Warrior Foundation (SOWF), an organization that ensures complete post-secondary educational support and opportunities for surviving children of fallen Special Operational Personnel and children of all Medal of Honor recipients along with providing immediate financial assistance to severely wounded, ill, and injured Special Operations Personnel.

PBR recently announced its support to the SOWF, a charity near and dear to veteran actor Cole Hauser, who recently inked a groundbreaking multi-year strategic partnership with the organization.

During the 2023 season, the PBR is celebrating its 30th anniversary since 20 cowboys broke away from the traditional rodeo with the belief that bull riding could be a standalone sport. Since their trailblazing initiative, the PBR has grown into a global phenomenon awarding nearly $300 million in prize money.

Larry the Cable Guy, a former bull owner, is a multiplatinum recording artist, Grammy nominee, Billboard award winner and one of the top comedians in the country. Larry the Cable Guy, who continues to tour around the United States, has created The Git-R-Done Foundation, which was named after Larry the Cable Guy’s signature catchphrase, and has donated more than $7 million to various charities.

No stranger to the PBR, Larry the Cable Guy is a former investor in the organization’s bovine athletes, a partial owner in numerous bulls including World Champion Chicken on a Chain.

In serving as the master of ceremonies for the entire evening, Larry the Cable Guy will welcome special guests to the stage throughout the evening, including PBR founders and World Champions, PBR CEO and Commissioner Sean Gleason and others who have greatly impacted the sport, helping make PBR the leading global bull riding organization.

Dirty 30 party goers will be treated to performances throughout the evening by headliners Bingham and Janson, along with Dee Jay Silver, Bryce Leatherwood, Annie Bosko and Darci Lynne.

Ryan Bingham : While also a global star on TV’s No. 1 drama “Yellowstone,” Ryan Bingham is an award-winning musician who defies classification with folk, blues, country and rock ‘n roll all being part of the singer-songwriter’s recipe. Bingham was born in the small city of Hobbs, New Mexico, hard up against the Texas Panhandle. He grew up in the west Texas oil fields, then spent time as a teenage rodeo cowboy in towns all across the state. Competing as both a bull rider and in the roping events, Bingham always kept a guitar in the backseat of the truck, playing whenever the chance arose at venues along their route. Until moving to California in 2007, he never lived in any one place for more than two years. This spirit of having done plenty of living early on has informed the singer- songwriter’s world-weary and jagged, weather-beaten vocals.

From the beginning of his recording career, with “Mescalito,” Bingham has defied easy classification. As a rising star, he ranged from Woody Guthrie-style folk songs and Spanish-language balladry to gritty hard rock. Fittingly, he was honored as the Americana Music Association’s 2010 Artist of the Year. Bingham’s music movingly shows how the overarching theme of the personal and communal American existence can encompass triumph and tragedy from one moment to the next.

Chris Janson : Chris Janson, proud member of the Grand Ole Opry and multi-platinum songwriter and artist, is part of country’s new breed. In touch with the lighter side of life with self-penned No. 1s “Fix A Drink,” “Good Vibes,” and the triple platinum “Buy Me A Boat,” as well as the more thoughtful truths of “Done,” “Things You Can’t Live Without,” and the CMA Song of the Year nominee and ACM Video of the Year “Drunk Girl.” Both “Boat” and “Girl” were named to the Nashville Songwriters Association International’s prestigious “Songs I Wish I Wish I’d Written” list, which is why artists like Tim McGraw (“Truck Yeah,” “How I’ll Always Be”), Justin Moore (“Off The Beaten Path”), Cody Johnson (“Let’s Build A Fire”), and the iconic Hank Williams Jr. (“God Fearin’ Man,” “Those Days Are Gone”) reach for Janson’s songs for their own projects.

Beyond his artistry are his live shows, where all that heart-on-the-four-wheeler songwriting meets the fans where they come to rock. Rolling Stone proclaimed him “a live legacy in the making,” and Janson is a frequent presence at the nation’s biggest country festivals, tours, and unexpected sit-ins. For a man known for his outdoors lifestyle and collaborations with Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, making music from his own life has established the harmonica-forward multi-instrumentalist the go-to guy for young country for the last decade.

Dee Jay Silver : Dee Jay Silver, the first DJ ever signed to a major Nashville Record Label, RCA Nashville, has been a top touring DJ/remixer/producer for the past 15 years, having played in premier venues in virtually every major market in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. Silver has shared the stage with some of the biggest artists in the world, touring extensively with Jason Aldean, as well as joining the likes of Chris Young, Kane Brown, Pitbull, Florida Georgia Line, Nelly, and more.

Bryce Leatherwood : Bryce Leatherwood is a 23-year-old singer/songwriter who aims to carry the torch of country music and continue the legacy of legends prior. Leatherwood’s music career began to blossom in Statesboro, Georgia, as he played college venues and continued to grow his stage presence and his country music repertoire. While attending Georgia Southern, Leatherwood formed his band in late 2021 and began playing all across the Southeast. After graduating in 2022, Leatherwood competed on the NBC hit television show The Voice and was crowned the Season 22 winner in December of 2022.

Annie Bosko : A California farmer’s daughter and the middle of five children, Bosko has been praised by Rolling Stone Magazine as an artist to watch. Heavily influenced by classic country and The Beatles, at a young age, Bosko began singing in church and performing her own original music at local clubs. From writing songs for legends like Willie Nelson to performing onstage with Adele and Darius Rucker, Bosko has worked with the greats. Set to release her debut album in 2023, Bosko features her own musical heroes Vince Gill, Dwight Yoakam, and Raul Malo of The Mavericks. A fan and friend of the sport, she has performed the National Anthem at PBR events and on the organization’s social media platforms.

Darci Lynne : Actor, singer, ventriloquist Darci Lynne is the youngest contestant to ever win NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” garnering over 90M views on “America’s Got Talent’s” YouTube and the most votes for a final performance in the history of the show. She won the hearts of America with her sweetheart disposition and undeniable talent. In 2018, she kicked off her national tour selling out her first headlining family friendly show in just six minutes, continually adding shows to meet the overwhelming demand.

Growing up in Oklahoma, her polished, impeccable skill as a ventriloquist at such a young age is jaw dropping and an inspiration for the next generation to keep the craft alive, and when she sings, her voice leaves audiences breathless. Darci has performed at the Grand Ole Opry, opened for Fergie at Caesar’s Palace on New Year’s Eve, and starred in her own NBC Christmas Special.

Accompanying the musical acts will be two 15-minute showcases from UBF’s Bulls Gone Wild. Bulls Gone Wild is a bullfighting extravaganza that brings together celebrity guest stars, the world’s best freestyle bullfighters, and hilarious game show challenges in-front of a live audience. The blend of late-night comedic antics and dazzling feats of athleticism is billed to be unlike anything fans have ever seen.

The Cowboy chic Dirty 30 party will begin at 6:00 p.m. CT on Wednesday, May 17 at Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth, Texas.

A limited amount of general admission tickets for the Dirty 30 will be available for $1,000 each and are on sale now. For more information, please visit https://pbr.com/dirty30.

In addition to accessing the party and experiencing the variety of programming, general admission ticketholders to the Dirty 30 will receive food and beverage and a photo opportunity with Billy Bob’s iconic bull.

The 2023 PBR World Finals opening weekend will take place at Dickies Arena Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13 at 7:45 p.m. CT, and Sunday, May 14 at 1:45 p.m. CT. The action will continue on Thursday, May 18, Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20 at 7:45 p.m. CT, concluding on Sunday, May 21 at 1:45 p.m. CT.

Single-day tickets for the 2023 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast event go on sale now, and start at $46, plus fees.

Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com and PBR.com, at the Dickies Arena Box Office or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727. The Dickies Arena Box Office is open Monday-Friday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. CT and on event days.

For more information about the 2023 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast and to see the complete event schedule, visit https://pbr.com/event-schedule/event/4849/2023-pbr-world-finals.

About PBR (Professional Bull Riders):

PBR is the world’s premier bull riding organization. More than 500 bull riders compete in more than 200 events annually across the televised PBR Unleash The Beast tour (UTB), which features the top bull riders in the world; the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT); the PBR Touring Pro Division (TPD); and the PBR’s international circuits in Australia, Brazil, and Canada. In 2022, PBR launched the PBR Team Series—eight teams of the world’s best bull riders competing for a new championship—as well as the PBR Challenger Series with more than 60 annual events nationwide. The organization’s digital assets include PBR RidePass on Pluto TV, which is home to Western sports. PBR is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company. For more information, visit PBR.com, or follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/PBR, Twitter at Twitter.com/PBR, and YouTube at YouTube.com/PBR.