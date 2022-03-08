Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Spring Fishing Classic Packed With Family Fun

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s is celebrating the kickoff of fishing season with the largest nationwide fishing sale of the year, the 2022 Spring Fishing Classic . This iconic annual event is a free celebration of the great sport of fishing for anglers of all skill levels from March 10 through 30.

Rod and Reel Trade-Ins for a Good Cause, Big Savings

Taking place at every Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s retail location across the U.S., the 21-day Spring Fishing Classic invites customers to trade in used fishing gear for big savings. Customers can donate used rods and reels, in working order, to receive trade-in savings of up to $150 toward the purchase of a new rod and reel.

The refurbished fishing equipment will be donated to local youth nonprofit organizations so more kids can learn how to fish. Since the program’s inception six years ago, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, alongside their customers, has donated more than 400,000 products to youth-focused nonprofit organizations. The equipment donated by Bass Pro Shops & Cabela’s customers has given countless children the ability to discover fishing, teaching the next generation of anglers to enjoy, love and conserve the great outdoors.

Biggest National Fishing Sale of the Year

During the Spring Fishing Classic, customers can save on fishing tackle, rods and reels, the latest in marine technology and more. Some of the hottest deals include:

Bass Pro Shops’ 50 th anniversary special: save $50 on Bass Pro Guidewear parkas and bibs when purchased together; Save up to $80 on Johnny Morris Signature Series rod and reel combos; and

save $50 on Bass Pro Guidewear parkas and bibs when purchased together; Save up to $80 on Johnny Morris Signature Series rod and reel combos; and Kayak anglers can save $300 on a new Ascend 133X Tournament Sit-On-Top Kayak with Yak-Power ; and

on a new ; and Save up to 25% on Bass Pro Shops Advanced Anglers tackle bags with boxes.

Free Seminars and Family Events

The 2022 Spring Fishing Classic also offers opportunities for customers to learn about the latest in fishing with free seminars hosted at each location. Local pro anglers, along with Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Outfitters, will hold lessons on the latest equipment, innovations and tips and tricks on the local waters so customers can get the most out of their time outdoors.

To see a complete list of sessions and special appearances, visit stores.basspro.com or stores.cabelas.com and select your location.

Family Fun: A Hallmark of Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s

During Kids’ Weekend, March 19-20, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s locations will offer a variety of free activities all focused on teaching kids how to fish. Available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., these activities range from kids’ catch-and-release ponds, casting challenges, giveaways and photo downloads.

Additional Savings for CLUB Members

As an exclusive offer for Bass Pro Shops & Cabela’s CLUB customers during the Spring Fishing Classic, customers who spend more than $500 will receive 0% APR special financing for 12 months, and all CLUB customers will receive $25 in CLUB points for every $250 spent in-store.

For trade-in program details, event times and information on qualifying offers visit www.basspro.com/classic or www.cabelas.com/classic .