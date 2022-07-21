Midlothian’s New Live Music Venue Union 28; All Things Texas

Facebook

Union 28 Will Host Texas Artists & Feature Texas Themed Menu

MIDLOTHIAN – It’s all things Texas and that includes the meaning behind the name Union 28.

One of Midlothian’s newest places to offer the Lone Star theme with food, drinks and live music, Union 28 co-owner Mike Hill said “We chose the name Union 28 because Texas is the 28th state added to the union. We will be all things Texas, such as having live canons that replicate the ones used in the San Jacinto battles, all of our beer taps will be replica guns used from the 1800s used in Texas, to having live music acts that are from Texas or perform mostly in Texas and we will mostly offer beers that are only crafted here in Texas.”

Opening to the public on August 6 at 5 p.m. at 651 Highlander Avenue, Union 28 will be open every Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. until the building is complete with food trucks and live music. After the building is complete the hours will expand to seven days a week and a Texas themed menu serving Texas brisket nachos, steak, bison burgers, quail, and even rabbit. To whet the palate Hill said there will also be flights of different Texas-infused libations.

Treat the Teacher at Union 28 on August 6

With the grand opening on August 6, the Texas-proud restaurant will be hosting an event that night called Treat the Teacher.

“We will have prizes and raffles for the teachers in the community,” Hill said. “You can be a teacher of any school district and participate. When someone buys a raffle ticket, they will list their favorite teacher on the ticket and we will draw tickets and teachers will be the only ones that will be able to win a raffle prize. We will have pizza, grilled cheese and Midlo Scoops food trucks. A couple of bounce houses and a corn hole tournament.”

And there will be three different live acts performing on the new stage too. Music that evening will feature Canaan Bryce W/ Alex Engelhardt. Both Bryce and Engelhardt are Waxahachie natives. Bryce describes their sound as “Texas rock and roll”, a mixture of the Texas sound and southern rock with influences of traditional rock & roll.

Union 28 is asking for donations of pens, markers, pencils, notebook paper, and ear buds/headphones to be given at the front door. They are also asking for items to be donated to the Manna House Midlothian. Manna House is using the proceeds to purchase for the teachers and give to each school in the district.

Manna House & Union 28 Partner to Treat The Teacher

Hill said Union 28 is hosting the event with Manna House Midlothian because “My mother, sister, aunt, and wife (up until this year) are all educators and one of the things I always hear them talk about is how much money they have to spend for their own supplies in the classroom. I’ve worked with Manna House, in past years, through my Hill Financial Group for different causes.

So we reached out to Sissy, with Manna House, and asked her if they have ever done an event for teachers to gather supplies for them not just the students. She made me aware that Manna House is having an event for school supplies the weekend before July 30 for students, but not teacher.”

From there Hill discussed the idea for his event with Manna House and they said they would love to be involved. It is a good fit since Manna House already works closely with the schools and will be able to understand and supply what teachers need the most.

“Our goal is to raise $1000 per school in the district along with supplies to give to hand out to the teachers,” Hill added. “Any and all are welcome because we really want to make this a family fun event. We understand that this is August in Texas and outside so we will have over 25 fans and misters located throughout the venue.”

Hill moved to Midlothian in 2008 with his family. His oldest daughter attended MISD K-12 and his youngest daughter is currently enrolled as a Junior at Heritage High School. He said he believes the Union 28 location is a good one because the venue area is located on four acres in the heart of Midlothian with access from Main Street and 14th street.

“The stage is called the Quarry, Hill concluded “Because after doing research we have verified that this location was one of the first limestone quarries in Midlothian. We love living here and wanted to open a place that Midlothian residents could be proud of that not only is a fun place to go with your family but is a place to be used for fundraisers to give back to the community.”

For more information and a list of the Union 28 live shows visit https://theunion28.com/