Harmony Public Schools awards teachers, school employees $15 million in bonuses

[TEXAS] – Roughly 5,000 teachers and other school employees from Harmony Public Schools will enjoy a festive start to the holiday this season this week as they receive a combined total of $15 million in bonuses from the Texas-based public charter school.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 21, Harmony will pay a bonus stipend in the amount of six percent of each Exempt (Salaried) employee’s annual salary.

For the average teacher, the bonus will amount to between $3,000-$4,000.

For all current Non-Exempt (Hourly) Harmony employees, Harmony Public Schools will provide a one-time stipend in the amount of:

$1,000 for returning full time non-exempt (hourly) employees

$300 for temporary non-exempt (hourly) employees (interns, crossing guards, & tutors)

To be eligible, employees must have been employed by Harmony during the 2023-24 school year, and remain employed through at least October 18, 2024.

The stipend is just the latest in several similar compensation boosts that Harmony has offered employees in recent years. Most recently, Harmony paid employees a similar five-percent bonus in November 2023. Harmony teachers also may earn a variety of stipends each year for sponsoring school clubs; teaching in hard-to-staff locations or high-priority subjects; or even just growing their skills by taking professional development courses.

Harmony also was an early adopter of the Texas Education Agency’s Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA) which allows the school system’s top teachers to earn between $3,000-$30,000 in additional compensation each year. Currently, about 1,000 Harmony teachers receive payment from the TIA program.

Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system with campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in 23 cities across the state, including Greater Houston, DFW, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, Lubbock, Midland- Odessa, Bryan, Beaumont, and the Rio Grande Valley. Harmony’s curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, Character Education, project-based learning, and college readiness.

Harmony Public Schools is currently accepting applications for the 2024-2025 school year for both students and team members.

About Harmony Public Schools

Harmony Public Schools are 58 high performing PreK-12 college preparatory charter schools throughout Texas. Harmony blends the highest standards and expectations, with a rigorous math- and science-centered curriculum and dedicated and engaged teachers and families to cultivate excellence and prepare students to succeed in college, careers and life. At Harmony Public Schools, we believe every child can succeed, and we are committed to helping them realize their full potential. To learn more about Harmony Public Schools and our 58 campuses across Texas, please visit: www.harmonytx.org, and follow us on Twitter at @HarmonyEdu and ‘Like’ us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HarmonyTexas.